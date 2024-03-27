March Madness ratings tick up, Final Four picks and could new rule lead to super sized football staffs?

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to March Madness TV ratings and why this year's tournament has exceeded most people's expectations. Forde believes the combination of early upsets coupled with big time programs and storylines moving on to the second weekend will only help the tournament's interest. Dellenger points out that a record number of Americans will bet on the tournament this year.

The trio then discusses the ramifications of sports betting becoming a prominent part of March Madness and college sports in general. The crew then reacts to the news that John Calipari will be staying on as head coach in Kentucky. Wetzel believes the program can't move on from Calipari unless they have an immediate plan to replace him. Forde provides an update on Louisville basketball head coaching search, which has become down right nauseating.

After the break, the trio provides their updated Final Four predictions. Wetzel has a hard time staying focused for his picks, given he doesn't want to give them, and ends up sharing thoughts on a Harvard basketball player that has entered the transfer portal and goes on a tangent about what makes college hockey so great.

The trio ends the pod with Dellenger sharing a story on a potential new rule that could expand college football coaching staffs and change the way power house programs could recruit in the future. Wetzel ends the pod with a wild 'People's Court' and Dellenger shares a heartbreaking story about a wild duck he raised as a kid.

1:35 - March Madness TV ratings are up... is it because of sports gambling?

20:25 - John Calipari stays put at Kentucky, Louisville really going after Pitino's son?

30:45 - The guys update their Final Four picks... Dan sort of does (while also talking about College Hockey)

48:55 - Could these new rules lead to an explosion of more College Football coaches and recruiters? Ross explains

56:40 - People's Court: Juggling Duck Man gets banned for life from Buc-ee's

