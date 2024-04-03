Greatest weekend of college basketball ever? Both Final Fours set up for enthralling finishes

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.

Starting on Friday with the Women's Final Four and ending with the Men's national title game on Monday, Wetzel believes we could see a four day stretch of college basketball like we've never seen before. The trio then discuss how the excitement around the Women's tourney this year should help the game move forward but Forde explains that there's still warts in the way people talk, cover and consume the women's game.

After the break, the trio breakdown the Alabama-UCONN and NC State-Purdue matchups. Forde explains how Alabama and NC State need to play in order to pull off the massive upsets. The trio also discuss the tantalizing matchup between Purdue's Zach Edey and NC State's DJ Burns in the paint. The three also debate if Burns' size and talent could translate to an NFL career.

The three then share their Final Four predictions and Wetzel ends the pod with a 'People's Court' about two police pursuits that sound too crazy to be real. But of course, they are.

1:30 - March Madness TV ratings (for Men and Women) have been phenomenal... why is that?

9:55 - Is this the most anticipated Women's Final Four... ever?

28:25 - Men's Final Four preview: How Alabama and NC State can pull off massive upsets

45:30 - Final Four predictions

46:50 - People's Court: These police pursuit chases are literally comical

