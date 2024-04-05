March Madness live stream 2024: Watch both Final Four games

We’re down to the Final Four teams of the 2024 March Madness Tournament. NC State has delivered the biggest surprise of the season, making it all the way to the Final Four as an 11-seed. They’ll be taking on Purdue, a 1-seed team from the beginning. UConn has seemed unstoppable, but Alabama has pulled some surprise wins themselves.

Both Final Four games will be aired on TBS, TNT, and TruTV, as well as some additional streaming options. Purdue vs NC State is on Saturday, April 6 at 6:09 p.m. ET. UConn vs Alabama will start right after, at 9:20 p.m. ET. Here are all your options for live streaming the Final Four without cable.

Is There a Free March Madness Live Stream?

Both YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package or above) include all of the channels you need to watch every tournament game–CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. They also both come with a free five-day trial. If you haven’t already used either of those free trials, that’s every remaining game of the tournament at no cost.

If there happens to be one single matchup that you really don’t want to miss–perhaps underdog NC State vs Purdue–and you don’t really care about watching anything else, you can watch one game for free via the March Madness Live app/website. While this option actually has every game, you need to sign in to a cable provider to watch them all. If you don’t have that, though, you get three unrestricted hours before needing to sign in, giving you enough time to watch a single game at no cost.

Buy at YouTube TV Buy at DirectV

Other Ways to Watch March Madness Live Stream for Cheap

If you don’t want to worry about the stress of free trials and timing when to sign up and cancel, the combination of Max (formerly HBO Max) and Paramount+ is the cheapest way to watch every game. Max is just $10 per month and will have a live stream of every truTV, TBS and TNT game.

For another relatively inexpensive option, you can go with Sling TV‘s “Sling Orange” plus “Entertainment Extra” bundle, which is on sale for just $41 for your first month. This includes truTV, TBS and TNT and 35 other channels.

Buy at MAX Buy at Paramount Plus Buy at SLING TV

How to Watch March Madness Live Stream from Abroad

If you want to access one of those streaming services from outside of the United States, a virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address and get you around any location-restrictions that stand in your way.

NordVPN is our recommendation. It doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds, it has over 2,000 servers in the United States and it has a dedicated Chrome extension, all things that make it one of the most reliable VPN’s for streaming sports on any service.

Buy at NordVPN