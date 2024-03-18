Advertisement

What March Madness Games are tomorrow? See the teams kicking off the NCAA tournament

James Powel, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Joe Palmer #20 of the Colorado State Rams celebrates after a three-point basket against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of a semifinal game of the Mountain West basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rams will play Virginia in the First Four round of the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Thursday.

There is just over 24 hours until the start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament as the First Four round tips off Tuesday.

The Wagner Seahawks — champions of the Northeast Conference — and the Howard Bison —MEAC champions —will kick off the whole dance at 6:40 p.m. ET in Dayton, Ohio to decide the last spot in the West Region. The winner of that game will face No. 1 North Carolina on Thursday.

In the opening day nightcap, the Colorado State Rams and Virginia Cavaliers will duel for the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region after the opening game in Dayton. The winner will head to Charlotte to face the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

Here's who is kicking off March Madness.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's NCAA tournament bracket contest for a chance at $1 million prize.

March Madness games on Tuesday

  • Tuesday, March 19, 6:40 p.m. ET: Wagner (16-15) vs. Howard (18-16) for the No. 16 seed in the West.

  • Tuesday, March 19, 9:10 p.m. ET: Colorado State (24-10) vs. Virginia (23-10) for the No. 10 seed in the Midwest.

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

March Madness printable bracket

Here is an updated bracket with the full field and regions.

Here is a printable PDF of the men's bracket

NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024 Schedule

First Four

Round

Dates

Venue

City

First Four

March 19-20

UD Arena

Dayton, Ohio

First and Second Round

Round

Dates

Venue

City

First/Second

March 19-20

UD Arena

Dayton, Ohio

First/Second

March 22 -24

Barclays Center

Brooklyn. N.Y.

First/Second

March 21 - 23

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, N.C.

First/Second

March 22 - 24

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

First/Second

March 21 - 23

CHI Health Center

Omaha, Neb.

First/Second

March 21 -23

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh

First/Second

March 21 - 23

Delta Center

Salt Lake City

First/Second

March 22 - 24

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

Spokane, Wash.

First/Second

March 22 - 24

FedExForum

Memphis, Tenn.

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

Round

Dates

Venue

City

East Regional

March 28 - 30

TD Garden

Boston

East Regional

March 28 - 30

TD Garden

Boston

South Regional

March 29 -31

American Airlines Center

Dallas

Midwest Regional

March 29 - 31

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit

West Regional

March 28 - 30

Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles

Final Four

Round

Dates

Venue

City

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game

Round

Dates

Venue

City

NCAA championship game

Monday, April 8

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What March Madness games are tomorrow? First Four schedule, TV time