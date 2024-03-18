What March Madness Games are tomorrow? See the teams kicking off the NCAA tournament
There is just over 24 hours until the start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament as the First Four round tips off Tuesday.
The Wagner Seahawks — champions of the Northeast Conference — and the Howard Bison —MEAC champions —will kick off the whole dance at 6:40 p.m. ET in Dayton, Ohio to decide the last spot in the West Region. The winner of that game will face No. 1 North Carolina on Thursday.
In the opening day nightcap, the Colorado State Rams and Virginia Cavaliers will duel for the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region after the opening game in Dayton. The winner will head to Charlotte to face the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.
Here's who is kicking off March Madness.
March Madness games on Tuesday
Tuesday, March 19, 6:40 p.m. ET: Wagner (16-15) vs. Howard (18-16) for the No. 16 seed in the West.
Tuesday, March 19, 9:10 p.m. ET: Colorado State (24-10) vs. Virginia (23-10) for the No. 10 seed in the Midwest.
How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024
All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.
March Madness printable bracket
Here is an updated bracket with the full field and regions.
Here is a printable PDF of the men's bracket
NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024 Schedule
First Four
Round
Dates
Venue
City
First Four
March 19-20
UD Arena
Dayton, Ohio
First and Second Round
Round
Dates
Venue
City
First/Second
March 19-20
UD Arena
Dayton, Ohio
First/Second
March 22 -24
Barclays Center
Brooklyn. N.Y.
First/Second
March 21 - 23
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, N.C.
First/Second
March 22 - 24
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
First/Second
March 21 - 23
CHI Health Center
Omaha, Neb.
First/Second
March 21 -23
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh
First/Second
March 21 - 23
Delta Center
Salt Lake City
First/Second
March 22 - 24
Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
Spokane, Wash.
First/Second
March 22 - 24
FedExForum
Memphis, Tenn.
Sweet 16 and Elite Eight
Round
Dates
Venue
City
East Regional
March 28 - 30
TD Garden
Boston
East Regional
March 28 - 30
TD Garden
Boston
South Regional
March 29 -31
American Airlines Center
Dallas
Midwest Regional
March 29 - 31
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit
West Regional
March 28 - 30
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles
Final Four
Round
Dates
Venue
City
Final Four
Saturday, April 6
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Arizona
NCAA championship game
Round
Dates
Venue
City
NCAA championship game
Monday, April 8
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Arizona
