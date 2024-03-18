What March Madness Games are tomorrow? See the teams kicking off the NCAA tournament

Joe Palmer #20 of the Colorado State Rams celebrates after a three-point basket against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of a semifinal game of the Mountain West basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rams will play Virginia in the First Four round of the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Thursday.

There is just over 24 hours until the start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament as the First Four round tips off Tuesday.

The Wagner Seahawks — champions of the Northeast Conference — and the Howard Bison —MEAC champions —will kick off the whole dance at 6:40 p.m. ET in Dayton, Ohio to decide the last spot in the West Region. The winner of that game will face No. 1 North Carolina on Thursday.

In the opening day nightcap, the Colorado State Rams and Virginia Cavaliers will duel for the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region after the opening game in Dayton. The winner will head to Charlotte to face the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

Here's who is kicking off March Madness.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's NCAA tournament bracket contest for a chance at $1 million prize.

March Madness games on Tuesday

Tuesday, March 19, 6:40 p.m. ET: Wagner (16-15) vs. Howard (18-16) for the No. 16 seed in the West.

Tuesday, March 19, 9:10 p.m. ET: Colorado State (24-10) vs. Virginia (23-10) for the No. 10 seed in the Midwest.

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

March Madness printable bracket

Here is an updated bracket with the full field and regions.

Here is a printable PDF of the men's bracket

NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024 Schedule

First Four

Round Dates Venue City First Four March 19-20 UD Arena Dayton, Ohio

First and Second Round

Round Dates Venue City First/Second March 19-20 UD Arena Dayton, Ohio First/Second March 22 -24 Barclays Center Brooklyn. N.Y. First/Second March 21 - 23 Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C. First/Second March 22 - 24 Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis First/Second March 21 - 23 CHI Health Center Omaha, Neb. First/Second March 21 -23 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh First/Second March 21 - 23 Delta Center Salt Lake City First/Second March 22 - 24 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Spokane, Wash. First/Second March 22 - 24 FedExForum Memphis, Tenn.

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

Round Dates Venue City East Regional March 28 - 30 TD Garden Boston East Regional March 28 - 30 TD Garden Boston South Regional March 29 -31 American Airlines Center Dallas Midwest Regional March 29 - 31 Little Caesars Arena Detroit West Regional March 28 - 30 Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles

Final Four

Round Dates Venue City Final Four Saturday, April 6 State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game

Round Dates Venue City NCAA championship game Monday, April 8 State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What March Madness games are tomorrow? First Four schedule, TV time