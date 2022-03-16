March Madness 2022: Eight hottest men's teams heading into the NCAA Tournament

You'll hear how the NCAA Tournament is all about matchups going into the first round. While there's truth to that, the NCAA selection committee counts wins in December the same as March when determining seeds. That means teams that got hot later in the season are playing better than their seed indicates.

Bottom line: Peaking in March is what it's all about.

Sometimes, teams just hit their groove at the right time. How do you determine whether a team on a winning streak is a viable threat to go far in the tournament?

USA TODAY Sports examined the field of 68 men's teams and pinpointed those with the best winning streak and/or momentum from conference championship week, and/or the best path – matchup-wise – to stage a deep run and go further than the seeding suggests.

Arizona

The Wildcats (31-3) have won six in a row and 15 of their last 16, including last week's Pac-12 tournament run capped off with a win over UCLA in the title game. All-America guard Bennedict Mathurin (17.4 ppg) helped carry Arizona in the conference tourney – scoring 27 vs. the Bruins – and backup guard Justin Kier filled in nicely for injured starter Kerr Kriisa, who is recovering from an ankle injury.

Tennessee

The Volunteers (26-7) have seven consecutive wins and have won 12 of 13 -- saving their best for the postseason. Tennessee knocked out Kentucky in the SEC tourney semis and handily beat Texas A&M in the conference title game. The Vols previously beat Auburn and may be the most dangerous team from the SEC as a No. 3 seed in the South region.

Tennessee is peaking at the right time.

Murray State

The Racers (30-2) never lost in Ohio Valley Conference play en route to 18 consecutive wins, and that's impressive, considering how good Belmont and Morehead State were this season. The selection committee gave Murray State a No. 7 seed because this group is hardly a typical mid-major. KJ Williams (18.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg) helps the Racers win the rebounding margin, and he'll be a matchup nightmare for San Francisco in the first round in the East region.

Villanova

The Wildcats (26-7) garnered a No. 2 seed for their excellent tourney profile that was bolstered in the last several weeks. Villanova beat St. John's, UConn and Creighton on the way to the Big East tournament title and has won 10 of 11. Their two-point loss at UConn was the only setback during that streak. Coach Jay Wright has a team full of veterans who have been in the tournament before, namely two-time Big East player of the year Collin Gillespie (15.9 ppg, 3.3 apg).

Iowa

The Hawkeyes (26-9) have won nine of 10, including last week's Big Ten tournament title that saw them dispatch Rutgers, Indiana and Purdue. The lone loss in the past month came by two points at Illinois. Keegan Murray (23.6 ppg) is a dynamic scorer who can take over the game in the closing minutes, but Murray is far from alone. This Hawkeyes team features depth and veterans, including sixth-year senior Jordan Bohannon (11.1 ppg).

Virginia Tech

The Hokies (23-12) may not even be here had they not won the ACC tournament with victories over Duke and North Carolina. That shows just how late they've peaked -- they were squarely on the bubble ahead of Selection Sunday. They've won seven of eight and 13 of 15. The offense is hot now, as guard Hunter Cattoor had 31 points vs. Duke in the ACC tourney final and Keve Aluma continues to deliver on a regular basis.

South Dakota State

The Jackrabbits (30-3) have the longest winning streak in the nation at 21 games, and they're a dangerous mid-major in the Midwest region. They're second to only Gonzaga in scoring offense with 86.7 points per game. They also shoot well from beyond the arc, leading the country in three-point field goal percentage (45%). South Dakota State faces a Providence team that is rated as the luckiest in the country based on KenPom's efficiency ratings.

Colgate

The Raiders (23-11) have won 15 games in a row and grabbed the Patriot League's auto bid for a No. 14 seed in the Midwest region, facing Wisconsin. Guard Nelly Cummings (14.5 ppg) leads a balanced offense that features five players averaging double-figures. Coach Matt Langel's team also ranks second nationally in three-point field goal percentage.

