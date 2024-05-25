How many former Penn State football players are still in the transfer portal?

The start of a new college football season is beginning to creep up on us already with the countdown to kickoff for Penn State recently entering double digits. Penn State has added a number of key players to the roster out of the transfer portal since the close of the 2023 season, and it has seen its share of players choose to leave the program through the portal. Some are still mulling their future plans while sitting in the transfer portal as the summer season is ushered in over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

As of now, there are three players from Penn State’s roster last season sitting in the transfer portal without a commitment for another program officially on the board. Those players are offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba and defensive linemen Davon Townley and Jake Wilson. With the transfer portal cycle now closed, these four players will have to wait until after the 2024 season to continue their college football careers. Of course, it is possible these players do have commitments made that have not surfaced yet for one reason or another.

Israel-Achumba announced he entered the transfer portal in early May and confirmed he will have two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer from Penn State.

It is important to remember that players can still withdraw their names from the transfer portal if they choose to remain at their current school. In the case of Davon Townley, that is exactly what he did a year ago. Townley explored his options in the transfer portal a year ago before ultimately deciding to remain at Penn State. But now that he has entered the portal a second time, it seems unlikely he will make the same decision again.

Wilson’s social media feed has only mentioned an offer from Akron, where former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is the head coach.

Former Penn State offensive lineman Ibrahim Traore still shows up as a player in the transfer portal according to a couple of the major recruiting sites. But a recent report from Daily Collegian says Traore has committed to Toledo.

Check out the 2024 transfer portal tracker to see who is coming and going for Penn State this year.

