Davon Townley enters transfer portal for second time

A year after deciding to stick at Penn State instead of pursuing a transfer, defensive end Davon Townley Jr. has once again entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. And this time, he may not be coming back.

The defensive tackle was set to come back for his redshirt junior season but his place in the defensive line mix was in some question. Townley appeared in just three games during the 2023 season, and the starting spots at defensive tackle this upcoming season appear to be set with Dvon Ellies and Zane Durant the leading candidates.

Townley redshirted his true freshman season in 2021 and will have two more years of eligibility to use wherever he ends up next. He would also be eligible for a sixth year of eligibility with a COVID year still to take advantage of if he chooses.

Keep track of all of the transfer portal moves for Penn State with our updated transfer portal tracker.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire