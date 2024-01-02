Penn State defensive end Jake Wilson enters transfer portal

Penn State continues to keep its eyes on the transfer portal for players that may be able to help the program fix some areas of concern in 2024. At the same time, the portal remains open for any Penn State player looking to find a new situation for his future. On Tuesday, defensive end Jake Wilson announced he is taking advantage of that transfer portal for his remaining eligibility.

“I’ve had a great four years at Penn State and it will always be a home and a family to me but after graduating this fall I have decided to continue on to the next stage in my career,” Wilson said in a brief statement shared on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Tuesday afternoon. “I have entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility and my recruitment is now open.”

Wilson appeared in eight games for the Nittany Lions during the 2023 season, mostly on special teams assignments. He also appeared in each of Penn State’s 13 games played in 2022, again mostly on special teams. Wilson was an academic All-Big Ten player in 2021 and 2023 and he received multiple developmental squad player of the week honors from the coaching staff during his time with the program.

Wilson joined the Penn State program in the Class of 2020. Wilson used his redshirt season in 2021 but is eligible for an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA for being impacted by the COVID-19 season of 2020.

Where Wilson ends up next will be anyone’s guess at this point in time. We’ll keep an eye on his next steps and update our transfer portal tracker accordingly when more information becomes available.

