Penn State OL Ibrahim Traore enters transfer portal

Penn State knew going into the offseason that beefing up the offensive line was going to be important. The Nittany Lions are losing two starters to the NFL with the departure of Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace. And now, another offensive lineman has announced he is pursuing another opportunity to continue his football career elsewhere.

On Wednesday, offensive lineman Ibrahim Traore announced in a post on his social media account that he has entered the transfer portal.

“Extremely grateful for every opportunity and experience,” Traore said on his X (formerly known as Twitter, account. “I have officially entered the NCAA transfer portal as a grad transfer with 3 years of eligibility.”

Traore joined the Penn State program in the Class of 2020 and did not see the field until the 2023 season, his redshirt junior season. Traore says he has 3 years of eligibility at his disposal, although he spent four seasons with the Penn State football program. He gains an extra year of eligibility with a redshirt season and another with the NCAA exemption for all student-athletes participating in college sports during the 2020 season.

Thank you @coachjfranklin , @CoachTrautFB the amazing staff and Nittany nation for all the great memories! Extremely grateful for every opportunity and experience. I have officially entered the NCAA transfer portal as a grad transfer with 3 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/Rtro75a4pY — Ibrahim Traore (@IbrahimT75) January 9, 2024

Traore has already received at least one offer since entering the transfer portal. Traore announced he received an offer from Kent State.

Penn State has already seen three players commit to other programs after entering the transfer portal since the end of the 2023 season. Traore is the third Nittany Lion currently in the transfer portal weighing his options. Penn State has added four players to the roster by way of the transfer portal, including for the offensive line; former Wisconsin offensive lineman Nolan Rucci committed to Penn State.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire