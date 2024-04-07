Man United vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest updates as Alejandro Garnacho goal ruled out for offside

Liverpool face Manchester United looking to take another step towards the Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds come to Old Trafford for Sunday afternoon’s late kick-off after title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal both played on Saturday.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City won on Saturday, with the Gunners securing a comfortable win at Brighton, and City coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace.

Klopp’s side also have a score to settle after United’s stunning 4-3 win in the FA Cup quarter-finals ended Liverpool’s pursuit of the quadruple, but the Reds have since won twice on the bounce in the Premier League - with the title now in their hands with eight games of the season remaining.

United, though, have lost the momentum that was sparked by their win over Liverpool, with Erik ten Hag back under pressure after their dramatic 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in midweek.

And the latest meeting between these bitter old rivals is just another in a series of huge games that could decide whether the title stays in Manchester or moves to either London or Liverpool come May.

Follow all the action from Manchester United vs. Liverpool in the blog below and get the latest odds and tips on the match, here.

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester United host Liverpool in a potential title decider, with kick-off at 3.30pm

Liverpool looking to go top again after Arsenal’s win over Brighton on Saturday

United looking to keep faint Champions League hopes alive

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Liverpool FC

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

15:34 , Ben Fleming

3 mins: SAVE! A chance, now, at the other end as Onana delivers a superb save to prevent Szoboszlai’s left-footed effort. Liverpool cut through United’s defence far too easily there.

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

15:33 , Ben Fleming

2 mins: OFFSIDE! Almost the perfect start for United as Garnacho cooly rounds Kelleher and slots into the empty net but the offside flag greats the Argentine as he turns to celebrate.

KICK-OFF! Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

15:31 , Ben Fleming

1 min: And away we go as United get us started in the first half.

Out come the players

15:29 , Ben Fleming

It’s a drizzly afternoon in Manchester as the players emerge from the tunnel. What has the next 90 minutes got in store for us?

Closing in on kick-off

15:24 , Ben Fleming

The atmosphere is building nicely inside Old Trafford as we approach kick-off. Just over five minutes to go now...

Who is Willy Kambwala?

15:22 , Ben Fleming

The young centre-back is one of three teenagers named in Manchester United’s starting line-up today - the first time the Red Devils have ever done so against Liverpool.

While much is known about the other two - Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo - Willy Kambwala has had far less first-team exposure this season.

Here’s a look at the Frenchman’s rise ahead of kick-off:

Nunez starring on the road

15:20 , Ben Fleming

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been involved in eight goals in his last nine away appearances in all competitions (7 goals, 1 assist).

The Uruguayan is the Reds’ leading scorer in away games this season with 11 goals in total, netting one every 110 minutes on average.

How the Liverpool fans would love another away goal today.

(REUTERS)

Jurgen Klopp speaking to Sky Sports

15:18 , Ben Fleming

“All the opponents coming up are difficult for their reasons, they all have their own qualities. We have to be ready to face the specific things they bring on the pitch.

“You have to understand the occasion, we know that. If we do well then it’s much calmer so it’s one way to deal with it. We want to be good in possession and be good against the ball. We have to try to score goals.

“We don’t make a big fuss of anything. We don’t watch games together. Of the three teams, the other two probably expect the last one to win. We have to play the game anyway.”

Can Rashford be the difference-maker?

15:16 , Ben Fleming

The England international has endured a tough season at Old Trafford but has an impressive record against his side’s arch-rivals. In fact, only Stan Pearson (8), George Wall (9) and Sandy Turnbull (9) have netted more for the Red Devils against the Reds in all competitions than Rashford’s seven goals.

Can he add another today?

(REUTERS)

Last time the two sides met

15:12 , Ben Fleming

Who could forget the last time these two sides met? A gripping, seven-goal FA Cup thriller decided by Amad Diallo’s late, late goal.

If you have forgotten, here’s how it went down:

Manchester United’s epic FA Cup comeback rewrites Jurgen Klopp’s farewell story

How Jurgen Klopp delivered unforgettable Liverpool moments to reign over rivals Man Utd

15:06 , Ben Fleming

It was like Disneyland, according to Ed Woodward’s infamous, almost apocryphal and ultimately unsuccessful sales pitch. It was not enough to persuade Jurgen Klopp to join Manchester United. Later, he instead signed up for historic rivals. He has been an indictment of United, not an inspiration for them. Klopp against United has been a nine-season battle that comes to an end on Sunday.

In some respects, he has only shaded it. United have actually finished ahead of Liverpool four times, including the season when Klopp was parachuted into Anfield in October.

The final score there will only be 5-4. Klopp will end up with another winning record: seven victories to five so far, but, explosive as many of his games can seem, draws outnumber either. He has not beaten United in two games this season, despite 59 shots. He has lost on both trips to Old Trafford in Erik ten Hag’s reign. He has only won twice in 10 visits there.

Ahead of kick-off, here’s Richard Jolly’s preview of today’s crunch fixture:

How Jurgen Klopp delivered unmissable Liverpool moments to dominate Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes speaking to Sky Sports:

15:02 , Ben Fleming

“We play against a big team that has a lot of qualities. It’s going to be a tough, intense game. These games against Liverpool always are.”

Virgil van Dijk speaking to Sky Sports

14:55 , Ben Fleming

“Today is a big game for many reasons. It was very disappointing in the cup here a few weeks ago and we want to put that right. We’ve moved on, we’re in the middle of a title race. Today is a big one and we want to come here and take the three points.

“We have to do better than we did in the cup. You have to shut it out completely anyway, whether we play first, second or third. Everyone knows how big this game is but we have to stay calm and play our football like we have all season.”

Here are some photos from around Old Trafford

14:42 , Sonia Twigg

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Manchester United team news

14:35 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester United made two changes from their disappointing 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in the final moments of stoppage time.

Erik Ten Hag handed Willy Kambwala only his second start in place of the injured Raphael Varane.

Marcus Rashford was selected ahead of Antony.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Liverpool team news

14:33 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made three changes from his side which secured a hard-fought win over Sheffield United on Thursday.

Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson and Wataru Endo were all brought into the starting line-up, while Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch were among the substitutes.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Team news

14:25 , Sonia Twigg

The teams will be announced in just five minutes’ time.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

14:20 , Sonia Twigg

Thursday’s defeat in west London ended an unbeaten Premier League run against Chelsea which started in 2017.

Ten Hag wants his players to use the defeat as fuel going into their clash against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

He added: “We will see on Sunday (how to beat Liverpool).

“But I have to say first I have to deal with this, but we can’t deal with this long. We have to recover very quick. We have to turn this around.

“We will be in a positive mood. We will be looking forward. We have to take energy but we will be mad, angry. From anger you can take a lot of energy and that is how we have to do it.”

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to improve their big-game mentality

14:15 , Sonia Twigg

Ten Hag admitted his side need to start getting over the line when leading games, seeking inspiration from previous victories over the league’s best.

“We can play to a very high standard. We can compete with the best and beat the best in the Premier League and when you can do that, you can also do it across Europe,” he said.

“We need to learn how to bring big games over the line, Saturday was an example.

“We have to step up, make better decisions individually and as a team.”

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to improve their big-game mentality

13:45 , Sonia Twigg

Erik ten Hag has urged his Manchester United players to “bring big games over the line” ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United have dropped five points from winning positions in their last two games, with the most recent missed opportunity coming against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Cole Palmer scored twice deep in second half added-time as the Blues stole all three points in a dramatic 4-3 victory over ten Hag’s outfit.

Erik ten Hag reveals how Manchester United can bounce back from Chelsea heartbreak

13:30 , Sonia Twigg

Now United host Liverpool, who they beat 4-3 in the FA Cup three weeks ago, and Ten Hag said: “We have to be looking forward and take energy. You can take a lot of energy from being angry and that is how we have to do it.”

United are now nine points behind fifth-placed Tottenham and 11 adrift of Aston Villa and Ten Hag said: “In this week we have dropped five points in stoppage time and that is very expensive. The points are getting more expensive because the games are running out, we know that. We have to catch up and we are many points behind so it will be difficult but we will keep fighting and I’m sure you’ve seen our team has character.”

Erik ten Hag reveals how Manchester United can bounce back from Chelsea heartbreak

13:15 , Sonia Twigg

Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United to use their anger as fuel to beat Liverpool and revive their faltering hopes of Champions League qualification.

The Dutchman believes the last week could come at a great cost to United in their bid for a top-four or top-five finish as he rued the “very expensive” loss of five points in stoppage time.

United conceded an injury-time equaliser to Brentford and then, after being 3-2 up at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, lost 4-3 to Chelsea as Cole Palmer scored the latest winner in Premier League history.

Jurgen Klopp calls for respect over tragedy chanting

13:00 , Sonia Twigg

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool and Manchester United fans to “show a bit of class” during Sunday’s game at Old Trafford (7 April).

Last month’s FA Cup meeting was marred by incidents of tragedy chanting about the Hillsborough disaster, resulting in arrests.

While admitting he hasn’t personally witnessed it on the sidelines, Klopp emphasized the importance of fan education and calls on supporters to “educate our kids” on respect within the sport.

He urged supporters to focus on positive support and let the competition take place on the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp calls for respect over tragedy chanting: ‘Let’s show a bit of class’

A look back at Liverpool’s last outing

12:45 , Sonia Twigg

Chris Wilder was warned by a former Sheffield United manager. Himself, to be precise. Rewind to 2020, to Wilder’s first spell in charge at Bramall Lane, to a sport being reshaped by Covid and the contest between Liverpool and Sheffield United then was a spat.

Jurgen Klopp was the most outspoken advocate of making five substitutes a permanent part of the managerial armoury. Wilder, feeling the smaller clubs had less bench strength, was the spokesman for the other camp, branding Klopp “selfish”.

The German won the argument. And, several years later, the game. Probably the final meaningful intervention in the managerial meetings of Klopp and Wilder came from two replacements: Andy Robertson, brought on in the first of Klopp’s two double substitutions, crossed and Cody Gakpo, introduced in the second pair, headed in.

The two clever Liverpool changes that show Jurgen Klopp’s greatest skill

How Jurgen Klopp delivered unforgettable Liverpool moments to reign over rivals Man Utd

12:30 , Sonia Twigg

Those wins were seminal, sensational, spectacular. A 4-2 in May 2021, three days before Alisson headed Liverpool’s injury-time winner against West Bromwich Albion, came amid a surge into the Champions League places from a team without senior specialist centre-backs. The rookies Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips played at Old Trafford, the latter assisting Diogo Jota’s goal, before taking their return journeys to obscurity.

Five months later, there were five goals in the first 50 minutes; Liverpool were 5-0 up, Paul Pogba came on and was promptly sent off and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pronounced it his darkest day as United manager. It ensured there weren’t too many other days, too: he limped on for four more games.

And it underlined an aspect. Klopp’s wins felt momentous and consequential; immediate illustrations of where United were going wrong, sometimes catalysts for change. Jose Mourinho was sacked two days after 2018’s 3-1 defeat at Anfield where the scoreline obscured the level of Liverpool’s dominance as they chalked up 36 shots.

How Jurgen Klopp delivered unforgettable Liverpool moments to reign over rivals Man Utd

12:15 , Sonia Twigg

It was like Disneyland, according to Ed Woodward’s infamous, almost apocryphal and ultimately unsuccessful sales pitch. It was not enough to persuade Jurgen Klopp to join Manchester United. Later, he instead signed up for historic rivals. He has been an indictment of United, not an inspiration for them. Klopp against United has been a nine-season battle that comes to an end on Sunday.

In some respects, he has only shaded it. United have actually finished ahead of Liverpool four times, including the season when Klopp was parachuted into Anfield in October.

The final score there will only be 5-4. Klopp will end up with another winning record: seven victories to five so far, but, explosive as many of his games can seem, draws outnumber either. He has not beaten United in two games this season, despite 59 shots. He has lost on both trips to Old Trafford in Erik ten Hag’s reign. He has only won twice in 10 visits there.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

12:00 , Sonia Twigg

Odds

Manchester United win 4/1

Draw 15/4

Liverpool win 8/13

Manchester United vs Liverpool - team news

11:45 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester United’s defensive injury crisis was further worsened against Chelsea with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both replaced due to injury. With Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof each out for a month at least, it could leave Willy Kambwala to partner Harry Maguire.

Wataru Endo was absent from Liverpool’s win over Sheffield United with a knock but the midfielder could well be back in the starting side for this fixture. Ibrahima Konate started that game but Jarell Quansah may push to return, while Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are vying for a start at right-back after Andy Robertson’s return on the left.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

11:30 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester United and Liverpool FC meet in a crunch Premier League clash with the visitors hoping to keep up their pursuit of the title.

While not necessarily finding top gear, Jurgen Klopp’s side were relatively comfortable winners against Sheffield United on Thursday to go back to the top of the table.

Manchester United’s midweek action was rather more dramatic, pipped at the last by Chelsea to put fresh pressure on Erik ten Hag.

But the seven-goal FA Cup quarter-final between these two rivals showed how unpredictable this fixture can be, and the hosts will hope to again cause Liverpool problems

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool?

11:15 , Sonia Twigg

When is it?

Manchester United vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 3.30pm BST on Sunday 7 April at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 2.30pm.

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE

11:00 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United vs. Liverpool.

The Reds travel to Old Trafford hoping to pick up what could be a vital three points in the race for the title.