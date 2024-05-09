Manchester United vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United's flailing season could use the late confidence boost that would come from putting a big crimp in Arsenal's title hopes on Sunday at Old Trafford (Watch live at 11:30am ET streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils have sunk to eighth on the Premier League table and their top-six prospects see them two points back of Newcastle and level with Chelsea. Man Utd have vastly inferior goal differential to both rivals, a minus-3 on the season after sitting at 0 prior to an ongoing 2W-4D-4L stretch.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED vs ARSENAL LIVE

Worse for Manchester United? Bruno Fernandes is still a question mark with a wrist injury and his absence was glaring in a 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace. The Red Devils could also be without Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay again, and their certain absences have big names like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, and Lisandro Martinez.

That's a lot of defenders missing against the mighty attack of Arsenal, who ould well off the top of the table by kickoff, their 83 points one more than Saturday morning combatants Manchester City. The Gunners have not failed often this season in sticking with their title hopes deep into May.

Quite healthy, Arsenal have the fire power and the form to make this a miserable day for their longtime rivals in Manchester. Mikel Arteta's men have conceded just 28 goals in Premier League play, just over half of United's shocking 55-goal mark.

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Victor Lindelof (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Harry Maguire (muscle), Lisandro Martinez (calf), Raphael Varane (muscular), Willy Kambwala (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (groin), Bruno Fernandes (wrist), Scott McTominay (knee), Marcus Rashford (ankle)

Arsenal focus, team news

QUESTIONABLE: Jurrien Timber (knee)