Is Manchester United v Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s FA Cup final

Tottenham take on Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup final (Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham meet in the Women’s FA Cup final with both clubs seeking a first triumph in this competition.

Not since the 2005 final, when Charlton beat Everton, has the decider not featured one of Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City, with opportunity abounding for two clubs looking to secure a breakthrough win.

Marc Skinner’s side were beaten in the final last year and will hope to have learned from that narrow defeat despite a disappointing WSL campaign.

Spurs, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive first season under Robert Vilahamn and will hope to mark their progress with significant silverware.

When is the Women’s FA Cup final?

Manchester United vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 2.30pm BST on Sunday 12 May at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.50pm. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Manchester United remain without Gabby George, Emma Watson, and Jess Simpson, but Jayde Riviere has returned from injury and could feature

Tottenham will be without midfielder Grace Clinton, who is ineligible against her parent club.

Odds

Manchester United win 2/5

Tottenham Hotspur win 6/1

Prediction

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham