Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE: Women’s FA Cup final team news, line-ups and more

Manchester United face Tottenham in the Women’s FA Cup final with both clubs looking to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Mark Skinner’s side were beaten finalists in last year’s competition when Sam Kerr’s goal earned Chelsea a slender 1-0 victory at Wembley. However, United earned their revenge by defeating Emma Hayes’ team in this season’s semi-finals thanks to goals from Lucia Garcia and Rachel Williams with the Red Devils now hoping to go on and win the trophy.

They face a Tottenham side, led by Robert Vilahamn, who are currently sixth in the WSL and reached the final thanks to a 2-1 win over Leicester City. When the two sides met in the league a month ago they drew 2-2 at Leigh Sports Village with United needing a 92nd minute Maya Le Tissier goal to equalise.

Not since the 2005 final, when Charlton beat Everton, has the decider not featured one of Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City.

10:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news

Manchester United remain without Gabby George, Emma Watson, and Jess Simpson, but Jayde Riviere has returned from injury and could feature

Tottenham will be without midfielder Grace Clinton, who is ineligible against her parent club.

10:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.50pm. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

10:32 , Jamie Braidwood

09:02 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage and build up to the Women’s FA Cup final today.

We will be bringing you all the action live from Wembley.