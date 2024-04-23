Manchester United v Sheffield United preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will check on the fitness of Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford, who both suffered knocks during Sunday's FA Cup semi-final.

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes should be fit, while Willy Kambwala and Mason Mount missed the Wembley trip.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie and Gustavo Hamer could miss out after sustaining muscle strains on Saturday.

Jack Robinson might return, while Tom Davies, Rhian Brewster and Daniel Jebbison are back in light training.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United's only defeat in the past 10 Premier League meetings came the last time this fixture was played at Old Trafford, losing 2-1 in January 2021.

The Blades can win back-to-back competitive away fixtures versus the Red Devils for the first time since two top-flight victories in 1973.

Manchester United

United's only victory in their past seven Premier League games was at home to Everton in March (D3, L3).

Erik ten Hag's side could go five league matches without a win for the first time since 2019.

The Red Devils have conceded 74 goals in all competitions this season, their most in any campaign for 45 years.

They have faced 20 or more shots in each of their last six Premier League matches. Since such data was first recorded in 2003-04, only Blackpool have been on a longer such run in the division, spanning eight fixtures.

Bruno Fernandes has five goals in his last five league appearances, scoring in each of his last three.

Sheffield United