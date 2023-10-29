Manchester United v Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Jonny Evans starts

Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League today for the 191st derby between the two rivals.

Erik ten Hag’s side have won three games on the bounce after league victories over Brentford and Sheffield United as well as that dramatic last-gasp victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek. None of those wins were particularly convincing, however, and United fans might be nervous about the prospect of facing the treble winners after such a shaky start to the season.

Then again, City haven’t been quite at their best in recent weeks either, with defeats by Wolves and Arsenal in the Premier League, although they bounced back from that loss at the Emirates earlier this month with wins over Brighton and Swiss side Young Boys. Pep Guardiola has said that the derby is always “special” but played down the significance of this one result on the title race, as City chase early pace-setters Tottenham.

Jonny Evans starts for Manchester United as Casemiro, Varane and Reguilon not in line-up

Manchester United FC - Manchester City FC

Dominic Calvert Lewin struck the only goal of the game as Everton defeated West Ham at the London Stadium in today’s early kick-off. That’s a big result for Sean Dyche’s side - who go five points clear of the bottom three.

Other half-time scores in the Premier League:

Liverpool 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa 1-0 Luton

Brighton 1-0 Fulham

Alex Stepney was stood in the shadow of the statue of his three most celebrated teammates. Manchester United’s ‘Holy Trinity’ have been separated, with only Denis Law still able to visit the Theatre of Dreams, but they are immortalised in bronze outside it. Yet while the statue of George Best, Bobby Charlton and Law – each of such a stature that he was voted European Footballer of the Year – was placed outside Old Trafford, only one had a stand at one of the iconic stadia named after him.

The South Stand is the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand. It has been since 2016 and on Sunday, it will have an added poignancy, in the first Manchester derby since Charlton died. A week of mourning has shown what Charlton meant: to United, to England, to football. “He’d be very humbled and say, ‘I don’t deserve it’,” Stepney said. “That’s Bobby Charlton.” But as both the statue and the stand show, the tributes began long before Charlton’s life ended.

His innate modesty meant that the man widely described as England’s greatest footballer retained his humility. He was, though aware of his importance to so many while downplaying his own significance. “He never showed it,” Stepney said. “He didn’t want to show it because that wasn’t him. When they opened the stand, it was the Everton game, I was with him and he had to go on the pitch with [his wife] Norma and he had a tear in his eye. He said, ‘I don’t deserve this’. I said, ‘Bob, you deserve everything, you deserve everything you get, throughout your life for the way you have done the game, played the game and inspired supporters all around the world’.”

Decades on, Charlton’s story has, if anything, appeared still more remarkable.

By Richard Jolly

Man Utd will deliver fitting celebration in house that Sir Bobby Charlton built

Raphael Varane is on the bench for Manchester United and the reason he is not in the starting line-up is “tactical”, Erik ten Hag has explained.

Should have some full quotes shortly...

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had got his way, the scorer of the most famous goal in Manchester United’s history may now only be deemed the second best Norwegian striker to play for the club. He was Molde manager in 2018 and had a young centre-forward to recommend, and for a bargain price. “They didn’t listen, unfortunately,” he said in May. “They never signed him. Four million! Don’t ask [where he is now].”

The answer, as Solskjaer knew all too well, is Manchester City. Perhaps, as a self-proclaimed fan of the club whose father had an altogether less prolific spell in their midfield, Erling Haaland would have always preferred the blue half of the city anyway. Maybe, like Jude Bellingham – another United target, another who found Borussia Dortmund a deluxe finishing school – he would have plotted a path to the top via places where potential tends to be realised.

Whichever, Haaland scored a hat-trick in his first Manchester derby last year. He goes into his fourth with nine Premier League goals already this season. Or, to put it another way, nine times as many as United’s various forwards have between them. Admittedly, it excludes Bruno Fernandes’ sumptuous winner at Burnley, scored when he was standing in as a right winger, but even that lone goal, from Marcus Rashford at Arsenal, came in defeat. Rasmus Hojlund, Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are all yet to find the net in the league.

Manchester United vs Man City preview, by Richard Jolly

Erling Haaland shadow continues to loom over Manchester United’s misfiring forwards

Jonny Evans makes his first Manchester United start against Manchester City since 2011.

What happened that day? City won 6-1 and Evans was sent off.

Twelve years and several moves later, he starts again in Erik ten Hag’s defence.

Team news!

Goodness me - United’s defence continues to be plagued by injuries. Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon both join Casemiro on the injury list, and there are starts for Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans against the champions.

City make six changes from midweek: Jack Grealish starts ahead of Jeremy Doku on the left and Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland lead the line. The visitors look strong.

Line-ups

Man United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Evans, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Gvardiol, Stones, Dias, Rodri, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland

We will have the confirmed line-ups in a few minutes, wonder if we will see any surprises?

There are rumous that Casemiro is out, and Varane and Reguilon could be unavailable too...

All of Pep Guardiola’s work ahead of the Manchester derby this weekend has naturally revolved around having a high percentage of possession, which is to be expected, but there is one surprising element to it. He has been scrutinising what more pragmatic sides such as Brentford, Brighton and even Copenhagen did against United for instruction.

All of them went to Old Trafford looking to get on the ball and dominate – with mixed success – in a way that at one point would have been unimaginable. It is really only Nottingham Forest who didn’t take that approach this season, preferring to let United have the ball. In United’s nine Premier League games so far, they have had lower possession than their opponent in four of those. In other words, they’ve been chasing the opposition in almost half of their games.

This would be unusual for most big sides in this era but is particularly unusual for a manager in Erik ten Hag who is so consciously a disciple of the Ajax principles, and has now had well over a year in the job. That’s a lot of time on the training ground. Manchester City had even considered him a potential successor to Guardiola, given the tactical alignment.

Manchester United vs Man City preview, by Miguel Delaney

Erik ten Hag has abandoned his ideals – and it might help United beat City

Andre Onana has called for his Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho not to be punished by the Football Association after the Argentine winger posted two gorilla emojis beside a picture of the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

The image, on Garnacho’s X account, showed Onana celebrating with clenched fists after his last-minute penalty save ensured United beat FC Copenhagen 1-0 in their crucial Champions League group stage match at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

Garnacho, 19, was criticised by some fans on social media for using gorilla emojis, which have racial connotations, and he deleted the post soon afterwards. The FA is now investigating.

Onana later posted on Instagram: “People cannot choose what I should be offended by. I know exactly what @garnacho7 meant: power & strength. This matter should go no further.”

Ten Hag said: “We are talking with FA to see what [happens], I can confirm that. I want to emphasise that we are together and united and you have seen the post of Andre Onana.”

Andre Onana defends Man Utd teammate Alejandro Garnacho over gorilla emoji post

Pep Guardiola, who has helped Manchester City transform this fixture in recent years, on whether Manchester United can compete for the Premier League title again.

“Maybe not in the way that Sir Alex Ferguson did because back then there were just two or three teams, now there are more with a lot of incredible managers.

“Maybe not in that way but if they take good decisions, with the hierarchy, with the sports director, with the managers, with the players and the same ideas, Manchester United when something happens is in the highlights all day.

“The reputation and the prestige they have is always there. It just needs to click.

“There was one year with Ole that was close. But Liverpool have been our biggest rivals - they made us challenge higher and higher and helped make us a better team in all departments. They challenged us like no other team has done before.

“It takes time. United is able to win four, five six games in a row. If they do that they will be on top.

“Leave the manager to do the job that here they allowed me to do in my first season when we didn’t win. Give time to the managers and they will do it.”

Old Trafford will continue to pay its respects to Sir Bobby Charlton today as they host neighbours Manchester City.

There were emotional tributes on Tuesday as United played Copenhagen at Old Trafford and that will continue today in the Premier League.

Manchester United host Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford today looking for a third successive Premier League win - but the match is kicking off at the “unusual” time of 3:30pm.

The clash between Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola looked set to take the 4:30pm slot on ‘Super Sunday’ - which is when the standout fixture of the weekend is usually played.

But the kick-off time has been brought forward by an hour following consultation between the local authorities and broadcasters, with both clubs agreeing to the change.

It means the earlier televised match on Sunday afternoon between West Ham and Everton has been brought forward by an hour, with a 1:00pm kick-off time at the London Stadium.

A statement from Manchester United confirmed: “The unusual start time was agreed following consultation between the clubs, the broadcaster and local authorities.”

Why is Manchester United vs Man City kicking off at an ‘unusual’ time?

It’s derby day in Manchester on Sunday and a battle between two clubs who have not started the Premier League campaign as well as they would have hoped.

If that seems a harsh assessment of Manchester City’s season when they entered the weekend two points off the top, losing successive league matches for the first time in five years would not have been on Pep Guardiola’s agenda in August.

But things have been worse at Old Trafford, with Manchester United making their customary stumbling start to another season which undermines their hopes of success.

With football betting sites making the visitors 7/10 favourites at the time of writing, will United find themselves firmly in mid-table by Sunday evening?

Manchester United vs Manchester City tips: Betting preview with predictions & best odds

13:33 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Casemiro is an injury doubt for United due to the ankle injury that ruled the midfielder out of last weekend’s win at Sheffield United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has returned to training but United remain without Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, while Jadon Sancho is still away from the first-team.

City will be without defender Manuel Akanji after his late red card in last weekend’s win against Brighton, but Kevin De Bruyne is their only injury absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage getting underway from 3pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the watch live on Sky Go and Now TV.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at the unusual time of 3:30pm GMT on Sunday 30 October at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Why is the match starting one hour earlier than usual?

The standout fixture of the weekend is usually played at 4:30pm on Sunday but according to a Manchester United statement, both clubs agreed to move the fixture to 3:30pm.

“The unusual start time was agreed following consultation between the clubs, the broadcaster and local authorities,” the statement said.

Due to the change of time, the earlier Premier League fixture between West Ham and Everton, which will also be shown on Sky Sports, has been moved to a 1:00pm kick off.

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Manchester City in the Premier League, in the first Manchester Derby of the season.

Erik ten Hag’s side come into the clash with their bitter rivals having secured vital back-to-back wins on an emotional night at Sheffield United and then against FC Copenhagen, as Harry Maguire and Andre Onana’s heroics on Tuesday night kept their Champions League hopes alive.

But United now face a significant step up in opposition as they host Pep Guardiola’s treble winners at an “unusual kick-off time”. It is the first meeting of the sides since City beat United to win last season’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

United beat City at Old Trafford last season after a dramatic comeback, and Guardiola’s side will be out for revengeas they look to close the gap to Tottenham and Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Follow all the build-up and team news ahead of today’s derby, with kick-off at 3:30pm.