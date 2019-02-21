Manchester United v Liverpool, Premier League 2018-19: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Both teams have goal threats in what is sure to be a mouthwatering tie - Getty Images

What is it?

Manchester United v Liverpool in the Premier League. A huge game for both sides in any season, but particularly with a resurgent United eyeing a top-four finish and Liverpool going for the biggest prize: the title.

When is it?

It is on another busy super Sunday of football - February 24.

What time is kick-off?

It's a 2.05pm GMT start (...obviously!).

What TV channel is it on?

This clash is on any of Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD, depending on your preference, with the League Cup 2019 final starting afterwards.

You can follow all the action live right here with Telegraph Sport's in-game analysis and live goal updates.

What is the team news?

Manchester United

Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial remain sidelined, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likely to pick a team similar to the one that beat Chelsea in the FA Cup last Monday.

Full team news will be available on Friday.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp will be able to bring Virgil van Dijk back into the team after sitting out the Champions League draw with Bayern Munich because of suspension. Xherdan Shaqiri returned to the bench midweek and could also feature.

Full team news will be available on Friday.

What are the current standings?

What are they saying?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer post-Chelsea win:

"We want to get to the final," Solskjaer told reporters after the win at Stamford Bridge.

"It'll be a tough away game against Wolves, but it seems like both we and our fans love the away games. It didn't feel like an away game with that support behind the goal.

"We lost the final to Chelsea last year. My last game (as a player) was a loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup final. Last time we beat them in the cup was 20 years ago, apparently."

"We play Liverpool next week, but Chelsea, Arsenal and us will fight for that fourth position... three good teams fighting for that one position. But this was about getting through to the next round," he added.

Jurgen Klopp post-Bayern draw:

"It will be a tough one again to play at Bayern if you need a result. But if we win tonight 1-0, what would have changed really? Then a 0-0 is enough, that's pretty much all. If we draw 1-1 - that's now enough as well.

"So - not perfect, but good enough to work with."

What are the best odds?

Man Utd win - 2/1

Liverpool win - 5/4

Draw - 12/5

What's our prediction?

With plenty at stake for both teams, this game promises goals, twists and turns. With that in mind, we are going for Man Utd 2 Liverpool 2.