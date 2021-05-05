Avram Glazer: Manchester United co-owner refuses to apologise to fans as he ignores reporter

Jamie Braidwood
·1 min read
Sky News reporter Sally Lockwood questioned the Manchester United owner

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer did not apologise to the club’s supporters for his role in the plans to form a European Super League when given the opportunity to do so by a TV reporter.

United fans protested against the Glazer family outside Old Trafford on Sunday, leading to the postponement of the club’s match against Liverpool, and have demanded for the club to be sold.

The protests came just weeks after the failed plot to launch a breakaway European Super League. Avram Glazer’s brother, Joel Glazer, was named co-chairman of the competition before it collapsed two days later due to fan backlash.

Glazer was confronted by a Sky News reporter in Florida, but refused to answer questions regarding the Super League, or the unrest amongst the fans.

The reporter, Sally Lockwood, approached Glazer, saying: “This an opportunity for you – an apology, perhaps?”

She also asked if the Glazers would be selling the club, and whether he had anything to say to the fans, but he continued to remain silent.

The 60-year-old drove away without engaging with the reporter.

Following the collapse of the Super League, Joel Glazer wrote a letter to Manchester United fans apologising for the Super League scandal and promising to “rebuild trust” with the club’s fanbase.

The family have remained silent following Sunday’s unrest, however.

