Manchester City vs Sevilla LIVE: Super Cup latest score and goal updates as Cole Palmer nets equaliser

Manchester City are back in midweek action as they take on Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup this evening. Pep Guardiola’s men triumphed in the their Champions League final against Inter Milan back in June, securing a treble in the process, and setting up this one-off match against the Europa League winners.

Sevilla are City’s opponents tonight after the Spanish outfit won the Europa Leagu, yet again, by beating Jose Mourinho’s Roma. They are well versed in Super Cup games having lost four of these matches of the last nine seasons while tonight’s game will be City’s first appearance in the Super Cup.

The Champions League winners have a second chance in three games to collect some silverware after they were beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley 10 days ago. In the interim they got their Premier League season off to a wonderful start with a victory 3-0 over Burnley and will hope to return to Manchester with another trophy under their belt.

Follow all the action and find out the latest odds as Manchester City take on Sevilla in the Super Cup:

Manchester City vs Sevilla

Manchester City take on Sevilla in the Super Cup

The Super Cup is played between the current Champions League winners and the Europa League champions

63’ GOAL! - Palmer meets Rodri’s cross and equalises for City (MCI 1-1 SEV)

50’ CHANCE! - En-Nesyri scuffs a good chance into the hands of Ederson (MCI 0-1 SEV)

30’ CHANCE! - Lamela drills a shot across goal but misses the target (MCI 0-1 SEV)

25’ GOAL! - En-Nesyri rises highest and heads Sevilla ahead (MCI 0-1 SEV)

9’ SAVE! - Bono palms Ake’s header wide of the goal (MCI 0-0 SEV)

Man City 1-1 Sevilla

21:36 , Mike Jones

75 mins: A reminder for those not in the know. If the match is level at 90 minutes (after stoppage time) then it will be decided by penalties with no extra-time.

That adds a bit of extra jeopardy to proceedings as City strive to score a winner. 15 minutes to play.

Man City 1-1 Sevilla

21:32 , Mike Jones

72 mins: The second drinks break is taken as Sevilla make their first subtitution. Oliver Torres is taken off and gets replaced with Juanlu Sanchez.

Man City 1-1 Sevilla

21:31 , Mike Jones

69 mins: Chance! Lucas Ocampos loses possession deep in his own half and leaves Cole Palmer with the ball. The City goalscorer takes it into the box, sits down a defender and curls a shot at goal only for Bono to palm it wide of the far post!

Man City 1-1 Sevilla

21:30 , Mike Jones

66 mins: The Manchester City fans have started to increase the volume as they chant and sing to drive their team forward. City look re-energised since that equaliser and will want to get another one.

GOAL! Man City 1-1 Sevilla (Palmer, 63’)⚽️

21:25 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Manchester City are level!

Rodri collects the ball on the front edge of the box and floats a high ball over to the back post. Cole Palmer gives Erling Haaland a shout and comes bursting through the lines to leap at the ball.

He wins the header unopposed and nods it over Bono to far the far bottom corner!

Man City 0-1 Sevilla

21:22 , Mike Jones

60 mins: The Spaniards are the ones pressing on. This time Jesus Navas comes flying down the right side of the pitch and slips a dainty pass into the middle.

Youssef En-Nesyri is hovering around but a deflection off Kyle Walker takes the ball into the path of Ederson and the goalkeeper smothers it.

Man City 0-1 Sevilla

21:20 , Mike Jones

56 mins: Lucas Ocampos has been electric for Sevilla so far. He finds himself in bags of space over on the left side of the pitch and receives the ball.

He drives forward before whipping a cross into the middle and firing the pass wide of the back post.

Man City 0-1 Sevilla

21:15 , Mike Jones

53 mins: Pep Guardiola has sent five players out to warm up as City are tasked with defending another free kick. Joan Jordan fancies a shot over on the inside left.

He does go for goal but it’s a comfortable save for Ederson.

Man City 0-1 Sevilla

21:13 , Mike Jones

50 mins: Lucas Ocampos flicks the ball over a lunging Kyle Walker and drives up to the edge of the box. He squares the ball into the path of Youssef En-Nesyri who scuffs an effort at goal and leaves Ederson with a simple save.

Second half! Man City 0-1 Sevilla

21:07 , Mike Jones

Sevilla get the match back underway in Athens and they have 45 minutes to hold out in order to win the Uefa Super Cup.

HT Man City 0-1 Sevilla

20:58 , Mike Jones

According to the stats Manchester City dominated the first half. They had way more possession 76% compared to 24% for Sevilla and created nine attempts at goal with three on target.

In contrast Sevilla mustered four attempts and scored with their only shot on target.

HT Man City 0-1 Sevilla

20:54 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Man City 0-1 Sevilla

20:50 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: Manchester City turn up the heat right at the end of this half.

Jack Grealish curls a pass into the six-yard box where a couple of blue shirts fling themselves towards the ball. Neither gets there and it skips out of play for a goal kick.

The whistle goes to bring the first half to a close. City have work to do in the second half, they trail by one goal to nil.

Man City 0-1 Sevilla

20:47 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Jack Grealish is fouled over on the left wing and City are given another chance to work the ball into the penalty area. It comes over to Nathan Ake who nods it down under pressure.

Manuel Akanji is first to the ball and swivels into a shot that gets blocked and booted away.

Three minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half.

Man City 0-1 Sevilla

20:43 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Jack Grealish is the man to take the next set piece for City and he whips the ball around the wall but finds Bono who punches it away without too much trouble.

Man City 0-1 Sevilla

20:43 , Mike Jones

39 mins: City win a couple of corners back-to-back with Rodri’s header from the first one deflected out of play. Phil Foden takes the next set piece and picks out Rodri again but this time he’s fouled just outside the area.

Free kick Man City.

Man City 0-1 Sevilla

20:40 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Cole Palmer brings the ball down the right wing for Man City and lifts a pass into the box. Manuel Akanji makes a run from deep and chests the ball down ahead of Nemanja Gudelj.

He drifts further wide then shoots and sees the effort deflected into the side netting.

Man City 0-1 Sevilla

20:35 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Nearly!

Rodri receives the ball from Jack Grealish and looks to chip a pass into the box. Cole Palmer bombs in behind from the right side and would have been in on goal but for Nemanja Gudelj’s interception and clearance.

Sevilla need that intervention from the defender.

Man City 0-1 Sevilla

20:33 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Chance! Jesus Navas brings the ball down the right side and slips a pass up to Oliver Torres. He weaves and twists into space before pulling the ball back into the box for Erik Lamela.

Lamela decides to shoot first time and pushes his left-footed effort wide of the far post!

GOAL! Man City 0-1 Sevilla (En-Nesyri, 25’)⚽️

20:28 , Mike Jones

25 mins: The deadlock is broken! A threaded pass comes into the feet of Lucas Ocampos who twists and drives through the middle of the pitch.

He sends a pass out wide to Marcos Acuna who swings in a lovely cross. Youssef En-Nesyri darts ahead of Josko Gvardiol and leaps above Nathan Ake.

The centre-forward wins the header and nods it into the near bottom corner leaving Ederson no chance to stop the ball!

Man City 0-0 Sevilla

20:24 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Jesus Navas looks to smoke a diagonal pass up the pitch and catches Mateo Kovacic on the face as he went to close down the ball.

It’s a heavy hit and dazes the Man City midfielder who needs a breather. The referee signals for the teams to take the first drinks break.

Man City 0-0 Sevilla

20:21 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Close! Jack Grealish gets himself into the game with a characteristic move from the left wing. He brings the ball towards the box, cuts inside and pings one at goal from just inside the area only to see Bono palm the effort away.

Man City 0-0 Sevilla

20:18 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Super Cup games tend to feel like pre-season matches. The intensity isn’t as high as you’d want and the players tend to let the games drift as they don’t fancy flying into dodgy tackles.

This is one of those games. Sevilla win possession and look to play out from the back. City are in no rush to press and recover the ball when Youssef En-Nesyri is flagged offside.

Man City 0-0 Sevilla

20:16 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Word has come through that there will be a stoppage in each half for a drinks break due to the heat. That’s smart, it is very warm.

Oliver Torres thinks he’s got a chance to drive in behind the City defence but the assistant referee’s flag goes up for offside and in his frustration he kicks the ball away.

Man City 0-0 Sevilla

20:10 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Shot! Cole Palmer has Man City’s first real chance of the night with a driving shot from outside the box. His effort finds the target, unlike Lamela’s, but Yassine Bounou (Bono) clings onto the ball.

Save! City come again and win themselves a corner. Palmer curls it into the box and picks out Nathan Ake who nods the ball into the deck.

It bounces up to a comfortable height for Bono who leans to the left and palms the effort away!

Man City 0-0 Sevilla

20:09 , Mike Jones

6 mins: It’s been a decent start from Sevilla. Having lost the last four matches in the Super Cup the Spaniards will be hoping for a different result tonight.

Jesus Navas floats a cross into the box from the right and almost finds Oliver Torres who fancies a bicycle kick. He misses the ball and it loops up comfortably for Ederson to grab hold of.

Man City 0-0 Sevilla

20:07 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Manuel Akanji loses possession trying to run the ball through midfield. Sevilla work it to Erik Lamela who takes a shot from 20-yards but belts the effort well wide of the target.

Ederson was never worried.

Kick off! Man City 0-0 Sevilla

20:03 , Mike Jones

It’s been over 30 degrees in Athens for most of the day and it remains sweltering hot as Manchester City get the match started. They work the ball to Josko Gvardiol who is making his first start since joining the Champions League winners.

Manchester City vs Sevilla

19:57 , Mike Jones

Here come the team!

Kyle Walker leads out Manchester City in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne tonight. He’s carrying the Champions League trophy with him. Will the experienced right-back be lifting another trophy for City by the end of the night?

Kick off in Athens is up next...

Manchester City vs Sevilla

19:50 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have won all four of their previous meetings with Sevilla - all in the Champions League - by an aggregate score of 12-3.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has won the Super Cup each time he has managed a team in the final, doing so with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, and Bayern Munich in 2013.

Manchester City vs Sevilla

19:45 , Mike Jones

Sevilla have lost four of their past seven meetings with English sides in all European competition (won two, drawn one), as many as they had in their first 18 such matches (eight wins, six draws, four defeats).

They did beat Manchester United 3-0 in their last such game, however.

Super Cup is crucial to Man City’s season but it’s not about the trophy

19:40 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have never enjoyed so many spoils of victory. Pep Guardiola has tended to be justifiably irritated by premature talk of trebles and quadruples in past seasons. His side at least ensured the idea of the septuple was taken off the table by losing the penalty shootout to decide the Community Shield.

But, for the fourth time in five matches, there is a trophy at stake when City take the field in Piraeus this evening. There is the chance to make history in a historic place: as the chief port of ancient Greece, spoils of victory used to pass through Piraeus regularly.

City have become the 23rd club to win the Champions League. They could become the 25th to lift the Uefa Super Cup. It is an eclectic list: for City the aim otherwise these days is not to emulate Mechelen or Aberdeen, let alone Zenit St Petersburg. There is a case for arguing it was the summit of the powers of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen: they beat Bayern Munich on their way to the Cup Winners’ Cup final, then Real Madrid in the final, then European Cup winners Hamburg in the Super Cup.

Super Cup is crucial to Man City’s season but it’s not about the trophy

Manchester City vs Sevilla

19:35 , Mike Jones

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all European competition with eight wins and five draws -it is their longest successful run.

They have also lost just one of their past 11 meetings with Spanish opponents (eight wins, two draws).

Manchester City vs Sevilla

19:30 , Mike Jones

Sevilla have been runners-up in the Super Cup more often than any other side. Having won their first match in 2006, they have lost each of their last five appearances - 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020.

Kevin De Bruyne facing up to four months out and may require surgery

19:25 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne faces up to four months out and could require surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old was forced off in the first half of June’s Champions League final triumph against Inter Milan and did not play a single minute of pre-season.

De Bruyne returned from that hamstring issue as a second-half substitute in the Community Shield shoot-out loss to Arsenal and captained the side against Burnley in Friday’s Premier League opener.

Kevin De Bruyne facing up to four months out and may require surgery

Manchester City vs Sevilla

19:20 , Mike Jones

Man City will be without Kevin De Bruyne tonight after Pep Guardiola confirmed the midfielder is facing up to four months out because of a hamstring injury.

Portugal defender Ruben Dias is also out after a knock to the head in training while, England centre-back John Stones has a hip injury but could return to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Sevilla

19:15 , Mike Jones

Man City midfielder Rodri says his team have a hunger to win every trophy they play for as the Champions League winners prepare to face Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup in Athens.

Treble winners City were beaten by Arsenal in the Community Shield but have another chance to lift their first trophy of the season tonight.

"We have to arrive with desire like we did our last finals," said Rodri, "In the last finals we showed the level of hunger."

Manchester City vs Sevilla team changes

19:10 , Mike Jones

Josko Gvardiol is handed his first start for Manchester City since joining in the summer as Pep Guardiola makes four changes from Friday’s 3-0 win at Burnley.

Cole Palmer, Mateo Kovacic and Jack Grealish also come in with Kevin de Bruyne unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury against the Clarets.

Sevilla boss Jose Luis Mendilibar makes two changes to his side who lost 2-1 against Valencia in La Liga. Fernando and Suso drop out with Joan Jordan and Oliver Torres coming in.

Manchester City vs Sevilla line-ups

19:05 , Mike Jones

Here are the confirmed line-ups for tonight’s match:

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol, Ake, Rodri, Kovacic, Foden, Palmer, Grealish, Haaland

Sevilla XI: Bono, Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Acuna, Jordan, Rakitic, Torres, Ocampos, Lamela, En-Nesyri

Manchester City vs Sevilla

19:01 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Uefa’s Super Cup which sees Manchester City take on Sevilla in Athens.

The Champions League winners have the opportunity to pick up more silverware when they face the Europa League champions in a one-off clash tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s men have never featured in a Super Cup before and will be up against a dogged Sevilla who have lost four times in the last nine editions of the match.

After missing out on winning the Community Shield 10 days ago, City will be hoping to return to Manchester with another piece of silverware before turning their attentions back to the Premier League.