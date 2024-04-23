Man Utd winger Antony defends FA Cup celebration

Antony appeared to gesture towards the Coventry players after Rasmus Hojlund's winning penalty [Getty]

Manchester United winger Antony says he was acting in "defence of my club" when celebrating their FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry City at Wembley.

Antony, 24, was seen cupping his ears in the direction of the Coventry players after Rasmus Hojlund scored the winner in the penalty shootout following the 3-3 draw.

Earlier on Tuesday, United manager Erik ten Hag defended Antony's actions.

The Brazilian said he reacted to being provoked by an unnamed Coventry player.

Antony's full statement on X said: "Coventry proved why they reached the semi-final. We seeked this spot in the final for our fans and we achieved.

"The way our fans were treated by their player was not nice and I, in the heat of the moment, I've reacted to the provocations in a natural defence of my club!"

Defender Harry Maguire was praised for shaking the hands of the Coventry players straight after Hojlund scored.

United's 4-2 win in the shootout set up a second successive FA Cup final with Manchester City.