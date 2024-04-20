Man City vs Chelsea LIVE: FA Cup semi-final team news, line-ups and more today

The dream of winning back-to-back trebles is over for Manchester City after they were beaten in a Champions League penalty shootout against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Now, Pep Guardiola’s team must focus their efforts on the remaining domestic fixtures as they hunt for silverware this season.

They currently sit top of the Premier League, following both Liverpool and Arsenal dropping points last time out, and are favourites to regain their title while today’s outing sees them target a spot in the FA Cup final. This is the seventh time in eight seasons that City have featured at the semi-final stage though they have only progressed twice from their last six attempts.

Standing in their way this afternoon is Mauricio Pochettino’s surging Chelsea. The Blues have reached three of the last four FA Cup finals (though won none of them) and hammered Everton 6-0 on Monday evening with former City player Cole Palmer scoring four goals. The forward will be crucial to Chelsea’s attempt at defeating their rivals today having already enjoyed success against his old club earlier in the season.

Follow all the action from Wembley below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE

Manchester City face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals with kick off at 5.15pm

City were knocked out of Champions League during the week and now look to defend their FA Cup crown

Chelsea have reached three of last four FA Cup finals though lost in each of those games

Erling Haaland a doubt for Man City as Raheem Sterling set to return for Chelsea

