Man City feel like they are 'serving for Wimbledon'

Manchester City went top of the Premier League table with a win over Tottenham on Tuesday [Getty Images]

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has compared his side's final Premier League game of the season to serving for Wimbledon.

A record fourth consecutive league crown is in City's hands after they beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The result meant Guardiola's side went two points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table - and they will be crowned champions if they beat West Ham at home on the final day of the season on Sunday (16:00 BST).

"The tennis players say 'the serve to win Wimbledon', the last game, is the most difficult one," Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day after his side's win at Spurs.

"We know what we're playing for. The tension is there."

City, of course, have a great record when the title has gone to the final day.

It has happened nine times before in the Premier League era with the Citizens involved in each of the past four occasions, and crowned champions every time.

Analysts Opta give Guardiola's side an 84% chance of lifting the title.

And no side who has started the final day not in first place has ended it as champions.

"Everyone come to the stadium and make noise," added Guardiola. "We'll have one day off, two days to prepare, and then we will do our best."

Man City final day heroics

Manchester City 3-2 Queens Park Rangers (2011-12)

Manchester City 2-0 West Ham (2013-14)

Brighton 1-4 Manchester City (2018-19)

Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa (2021-22)

Ederson had eye issue, not concussion - Guardiola

Ederson kicked a cool box after being substituted in the second half on Tuesday [Getty Images]

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne were both substituted on Tuesday with injuries.

Ederson was caught by Cristian Romero in the second half and for a moment looked in serious pain while receiving treatment on the pitch, but Guardiola later confirmed the Brazilian was not concussed.

"He had a problem with his eye, he could not see properly so the doctor said I should change," he added.

Ederson was unhappy when he was substituted, kicking a cool box on the sideline, although replacement keeper Stefan Ortega did superbly to keep out a one-on-one chance from Spurs captain Son Heung-min after coming on.

Guardiola said that De Bruyne picked up an ankle injury.