Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week Cayden Turner

Apr. 29—Name: Cayden Turner

School: North Star

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball, golf and wrestling

Parents: Robert and Carol Turner, of Stoystown

Athletic achievements: In baseball, 100 career hits; 2021, 2022 and 2023 all-Somerset County first-team selection; 2023 Somerset County MVP; 2023 WestPAC champions; 2022 and 2023 District 5 Class 2A runner-up; 2022 and 2023 all-WestPAC selection.

Coach's quote: "Cayden exemplifies what it means to be a true student-athlete. He is as dedicated as they come when it comes to achieving excellence in the classroom, the weight room and on the baseball field. North Star baseball's program is forever better than it was before because Cayden Turner donned the green and white, and my coaching journey is forever better because I got to coach such a great individual. Above all of the accolades and personal achievements, this is a great human who does things the right way, and I'm grateful that God chose to cross our paths for three seasons." — North Star baseball coach Jake Klukaszewski

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith"

Favorite video game: "MLB the Show 24"

Favorite food: Chicken

Favorite teacher (subjects taught): Mr. Balsley (physics and calculus)

Favorite song: "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan

Favorite app on your phone: Instagram

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends and lifting

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because they are a top predator

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout

Most influential person on my athletic career: Travel baseball coach Joe Shetler

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Richland senior and Mans- field baseball signee Luke Raho

Proudest athletic achievement: Being named 2023 Somerset County baseball MVP

How I got my start: My dad handed me a bat and ball when I was younger, and I have loved the game ever since.

Continue my athletic career at Penn State Behrend, where I will try to compete and hopefully start all four years. — Jake Oswalt