Malard eyes 'Man Utd history' in FA Cup final

Melvine Malard joined Manchester United on loan from Lyon last summer [Getty Images]

On-loan striker Melvine Malard wants to become "a part of Manchester United history" by winning the Women's FA Cup on Sunday.

It is the second successive season United have reached the final at Wembley Stadium but they have never won the competition.

Malard, who joined from Lyon in the summer, hopes to guide United to victory this time around when they take on Tottenham - live on BBC One from 13:50 BST.

"It would be very special if we win a trophy, especially for the club, but also for me personally," Malard told BBC Sport.

"It would mean I am truly a part of the history of the club. Every day I'm learning new things about past victories for the club.

"For example, just recently, we played against Chelsea and I learned it was the first time we had beaten them.

"I learned about our FA Cup final that we lost last year too. I'm learning a lot and maybe we can change the history together."

Sam Kerr was Chelsea's match-winner against United in front of a world-record domestic crowd of 77,390 last year.

And for France striker Malard, the dream of playing at a sold-out Wembley is about to become a reality for the first time.

"It is enormous. It is absolutely gigantic, truly," said the 23-year-old.

"I said to my whole family 'you are all coming over' as it's the first time [playing there] for me.

"Who knows how many other times there will be? It will be amazing."

'I bring experience and calmness'

Malard's future at the club remains uncertain as she is contracted with Lyon until June 2026 but it is understood there is an option-to-buy clause in her loan deal.

Manchester United must decide whether to trigger that option but Malard says she is "taking it one day at a time".

"It’s been a good experience for me being here," she added.

"I’ve loved playing in England and I’ve played against some really well developed teams so it’s been really cool.

"I’ve definitely learned a different kind of game playing here. I've learned to adapt my style without changing it too much."

She has had to compete for a place in the team, with manager Marc Skinner using her in several positions across the front three. But what qualities can she bring?

"The coach [has been] seeing where I'm best," said Malard.

"Sometimes that is in the centre, on the right, or on the left and we are trying to find the best position that he feels for me."

Malard is no stranger to lifting trophies and has won the Champions League four times with Lyon, as well as three French league titles.

"I think I bring all the experience I've gained at Lyon and a certain calmness in the game. The difference here is that it's very direct which is not usually my style.

"In front of goal, I try and be as effective as possible. Sometimes I expect more from myself but the team help me."

United's season collectively has been up and down.

They were runners-up in the Women's Super League last year but are currently fifth in the table following defeat by rivals Liverpool.

Their FA Cup campaign has been a positive one though, with a semi-final victory over defending champions Chelsea earning them a spot at Wembley.

They will create history if they beat Tottenham and Malard says it would be the perfect way to end the campaign.

"Of course it will be a brilliant success at the end of the season to win the FA Cup," she added.

"When you play in a final you have to give it your all. I know Manchester United were in a good place last year [in the WSL].

"Obviously they are different competitions but we just have to give it our all, focus and really concentrate."