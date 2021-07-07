Major void: Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka among marquee names skipping Evian

The field list for the Armundi Evian Championship is out, and several marquee names won’t be in France for the year’s fourth major. The commitment deadline for the event was Tuesday.

Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson, two of the four American players headed to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics, are skipping the Evian as is Japan’s Nasa Hataoka. Stacy Lewis, who skipped the Evian in 2017 in protest for the time of year the event was held (September), is also not competing.

Kang is defending her title at this week’s Marathon Classic while Thompson is in London this week competing in the LET’s Aramco Team Series. Thompson will team up with Hataoka next week in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational while Kang will be paired with Lydia Ko.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda and her sister Jessica (No. 13) are both in the Evian field as is 2019 champion Jin Young Ko, who won last week at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

Last year’s Evian was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Amundi was announced as title sponsor of the event.

Two major championships and the Olympic Games are being staged within the span of a month on the LPGA. There’s a two-week break after the AIG Women’s British Open at Carnoustie before the Solheim Cup is staged Sept. 4-6 at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Both Hannah Green and Shanshan Feng let it be known several weeks ago that they’d been shutting it down until the Olympics after the KPMG Women’s PGA. Green wanted to go back to Australia to visit friends and family, knowing that she didn’t want to go the entire year without returning home. She had to hotel quarantine in Sydney for two weeks before heading to Perth.

Feng, who also had to quarantine, wanted to prepare for the Olympics at home in China and travel with the national team to Tokyo.

Five top-20 players are skipping Evian.

There are four spots left open, including two for winners of this week’s Marathon Classic and the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

2021 Amundi Evian field list:

