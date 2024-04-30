Magic set for pivotal Game 5 in Cleveland

The Orlando Magic are heading to Cleveland for Game 5 of the Playoffs.

The Magic scored a comeback victory on Saturday, tying up the series two games a piece.

After losing those games on the road, they protected home court with a pair of wins at the Kia Center.

The wins in Game 3 and 4 mark Orlando’s first home playoff wins in 13 years.

With the series tied, it’s a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The team got in one final practice at the AdventHealth Training Center earlier on Monday before boarding a flight to Cleveland.

If the Magic want to advance to the next round, they have to win at least one game in Ohio and set the tone on the road.

Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m. You can watch it locally on Bally Sports Florida.

Game 6 will take place on Friday, May 3 in Orlando at the Kia Center, with the time to be determined.

If needed, Game 7 will be on Sunday, May 5 in Cleveland.

Magic guard Cole Anthony getting up shots ahead of the team's flight to Cleveland for Game 5.

