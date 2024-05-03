Magic are confident they can even the series at home for game 6

With their backs against the wall the Mgaic are confident they can win their final home game of the series and head back to Cleveland tied at three games a piece.

A reason for their confidence is how well they’ve played at the Kia Center during these playoffs.

In game three, they led by as many as 43 in a 38 point win.

Then, in game four the magic outscored the Cavaliers 61-29 in the second half to even the series.

The Magic played game five on the road well as they were seconds away from tying the game with under a minute before losing by one point on Tuesday.

There is strong belief in the building from the players and coaches that they can take care of business tonight at home.

“There’s no wavering in the way we approach this game. There’s no wavering of any doubt,” said head Coach Jamahl Mosley.

“If you look at it as overwhelming you’re not ready for it. I don’t think anyone here is overwhelmed by it. This what we’ve all worked for, this is what we wanted,” said Paolo Banchero.

