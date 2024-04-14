Magic clinch No. 5 seed in NBA playoffs with win vs. Bucks

ORLANDO, Fla. — From the end of last season and all through training camp, the Magic made it clear what their goal was entering this year.

Orlando had its sights set on the playoffs.

Not the play-in that Jamahl Mosley‘s squad just missed out on last season.

The playoffs.

The Magic accomplished their goal Sunday by capturing a 113-88 victory over the Bucks in front of an electric crowd at Kia Center.

With the win, the Magic (47-35) avoid the Play-In, clinch the No. 5 seed in the East and will face the No. 4 Cavaliers (48-34) in the first round.

Paolo Banchero (26 points) and Franz Wagner (25) totaled 51 points in the win as Orlando used a 19-3 run to end the first half in front and lead the rest of the way.

The Magic relied on its defense while limiting the Bucks to 25.9% shooting from 3-point range and scoring 24 points off 17 Milwaukee turnovers.

Orlando also clinched its first Southeast Division title since 2019 — which was also the last time the Magic went to the postseason with a winning record. (The Magic went to the playoffs during the 2020 bubble season but were 7 games below .500 in a 72-game season).

Orlando’s playoff schedule will be announced by the NBA after the regular season concludes. This marks the Magic’s 17th playoff appearance and first since 2020.

