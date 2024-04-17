Madrid defeat defending champions City, set up semi-final with Bayern

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (C) celebrates with fans following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Martin Rickett/PA Wire/dpa

Record winners Real Madrid defeated reigning champions Manchester City 4-3 on penalties on Wednesday to set up a Champions League semi-finals clash against Bayern Munich, who defeated Arsenal 1-0.

Madrid prevailed over City on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

The teams played out a 3-3 draw in the first leg and Rodrygo gave Madrid the lead in the 12th minute, but City equalized after many failed attempts in the 76th thanks to Kevin de Bruyne.

Julian Alvarez put City ahead in the shoot-out, but Bernado Silva and Mateo Kovacic had their efforts saved by Andriy Lunin.

Luka Modric missed one penalty for Madrid, but the away fans could breathe a sigh of relief when Antonio Rüdiger scored the decisive and final penalty.

"We suffered a lot tonight. But we are Real Madrid. We always, always fight until the very end," Madrid captain Nacho told Movistar.

Bayern came back from the first leg game in London with a 2-2 draw and finished the job at their Allianz Arena thanks to Joshua Kimmich's winner in the 63rd minute.

The Champions League is Bayern's last hope for silverware this season after Bayer Leverkusen ended the Bavarians' 11-year reign as Bundesliga champions last weekend.

"Unbelievable win. It's been a tough season for us and we've had to fight and grind at times. Today was just that - we knew it was going to be a tough game but also that at home we could make the difference with our fans there," Bayern striker Harry Kane told TNT Sports.

Bayern will play in the tournament's semi-finals for the first time since the 2019-20 season, when they were crowned champions.

"We're happy to finally reach the semi-finals again," goalscorer Kimmich told broadcasters DAZN.

On Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund defeated Atletico Madrid to set up a semi-finals match-up against Paris Saint-Germain, who stunned Barcelona.

Madrid took the lead early as Vinicius Junior's cross found Rodrygo in front of the goal. His first attempt was palmed by Ederson, but he found the net in the rebound.

Lunin made a series of saves to deny City the equalizer before diverting away a low cross from De Bruyne's in the 19th. From the ensuing play, Erling Haaland looped a header against the crossbar, while Bernado Silva steered the rebound just off the post.

Shortly before the break, De Bruyne was again denied by Lunin, who used his fingertips to wipe away his dangerous direct corner.

Lunin was again on the spotlight right after the restart to palm away Jack Grealish's volley. But there was nothing the keeper could do to deny City the equalizer in the 76th.

Jeremy Doku's low cross was deflected by Rüdiger to De Bruyne's path and the midfielder fired a finish into the net.

The Belgium player had a great chance to turn the game around for City just minutes later, but Lunin used his fingertips to send the ball just over the crossbar and deny De Bruyne a brace.

With the 4-4 aggregate score, the game went into extra-time. Madrid had the best chance just before the break but the teams went on to stage the first Champions League quarter-finals shoot-out since 2004-05.

"Moments like this are magic and it just comes down to mentality: when you get those details right and you get those little moments, like the penalties, when the lads keep their cool. It’s magic," Madrid forward Jude Bellingham said.

City defender Ruben Dias told TNT Sports that they had their chances, but "it wasn't our day."

"Frustrating. We dominated the whole game. You go to penalties. The effort was there. We had chances. It's a difficult one to take."

Bayern had their first clear goal chance in the 24th as Noussair Mazraoui attempted a shot from a tight angle, but his effort was deflected by goalkeeper David Raya before drifting dangerously close to the post.

Arsenal answered in the 30th with Martin Ødegaard, who had his left-footed shot deflected by Manuel Neuer. The Bayern goalkeeper had trouble securing the ball, but ultimately grabbed it.

Neuer was again crucial to deny Arsenal the opener and saved Kai Havertz's header after a free-kick before the break.

Within seconds of the restart, Bayern hit the post twice, first with Leon Goretzka and then with Raphael Guerreiro who took the rebound.

But the Bavarians were finally on target after Joshua Kimmich met Guerreiro's cross inside the area with a header.

Arsenal could have equalized in the 88th, but Ødegaard's shot was deflected by Matthijs De Ligt and then cleared at the near post by Neuer.

"The first half was like a game of chess. Who makes the first mistake, who makes the first move? Nobody wanted to. The second half was significantly better. We showed courage and deserved to win in the end," coach Thomas Tuchel said.

Arsenal will now turn their focus to the Premier League title race, where they are two points behind leaders and reigning champions City with six games remaining.

But coach Mikel Arteta admitted that "at the moment, the dressing room is gutted and very disappointed. I can't find the right words to lift them. I wish I could."

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger (C) celebrates victory with teammates after winning a penalty shoot out following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

Manchester City players look on during the penalty shootout following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (C) celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Martin Rickett/PA Wire/dpa