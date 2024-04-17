Madrid defeat City on penalties to reach Champions League semis

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger (C) celebrates victory with teammates after winning a penalty shoot out following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals after defeating reigning champions Manchester City 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regular time.

The teams played out a 3-3 draw in the first leg and Rodrygo put Madrid ahead in the 12th minute, but City equalized after many failed attempts in the 76th thanks to Kevin de Bruyne.

After uneventful extra-time, Julian Alvarez put City ahead in the shoot-out, but Bernado Silva and Mateo Kovacic had their efforts saved by Andriy Lunin.

Luka Modric missed one penalty for Madrid, but the away fans could breathe a sigh of relief when Antonio Rüdiger scored the decisive and final penalty.

