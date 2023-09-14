Mac Jones likes Patriots newest addition to QB room

The New England Patriots made an addition on Wednesday, signing quarterback Ian Book to the practice squad. Quarterback Mac Jones weighed in on the signing, having seen Book play up close in college.

“Ian and I played against each other in college,” Jones said, per NESN’s Zack Cox. “He’s a great quarterback, and we’re excited to have him in our room.”

Book’s name might sound familiar to college football fans. He was the starting quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 2017-2020. He recorded 8,948 passing yards and 72 touchdowns in four seasons of play.

Jones ran into Book at the Rose Bowl back in January 2021. Book went 27-of-39 passing for 229 yards and an interception in the game, while Jones tallied 297 yards and four touchdowns on 25-of-30 passing. Jones’ effort helped Alabama defeat Notre Dame by a 31-14 score.

Depth in the quarterback room is never a bad thing. Book’s prior success at the collegiate level offers a bit of intrigue as New England tries to find depth at the position. He also offers a replacement for Matt Corral, who is still on the exempt/left squad list.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire