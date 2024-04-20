Lyon vs PSG LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news, line-ups and more today

Lyon play host to their domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain when the two French teams come face-to-face in the first leg of this Women’s Champions League semi-final today.

The sides are meeting for the fourth time at this stage of the competition with Lyon triumphing in each of the previous three two-legged ties. This game will be the 11th time the teams have faced each other in Europe making it the most played fixture in the history of the women’s competition.

Lyon are the overwhelming favourites to progress. Not only have they defeated PSG in those three semi-finals, on their way to lifting the trophy each time, but they are also dominant in the Division 1 Féminine with four wins and a draw from their last five meetings with Paris.

The last time PSG defeated Lyon in 90 minutes came in the 2014 edition of the Champions League though they did win away at Lyon in 2020/21 quarter-final to progress through that tie on away goals.

Lyon vs PSG LIVE

Lyon host PSG in the Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg, with kick off at 6pm

Lyon XI: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Bacha; Damaris, Horan, Dumornay; Diani, Becho, Cascarino.

PSG XI: Picaud; Le Guilly, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Groenen, Geyoro, Albert; Chawinga, Baltimore, Katoto.

Team news

17:21 , Chris Wilson

PSG have made three changes from the team that started the 3-3 draw with Guingamp.

Firstly, the formation switches from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3. In defence, Anaïs Ebayilin and Thiniba Samoura are replaced by Élisa De Almeida and Grace Geyoro, who moves into midfield. Jackie Groenen comes in for Tara Elimbi in midfield too.

Team news

17:11 , Chris Wilson

Lyon make three changes from the side that beat local rivals St Etienne 6-1 last weekend.

Carpenter replaces Sombath at right-back, while Dzsenifer Marozsán drops to the bench in favour of Lindsey Horan.

In attack, Amel Majri is replaced by Delphine Cascarino.

Team news

17:05 , Chris Wilson

Team news

16:57 , Chris Wilson

Early team news

16:50 , Chris Wilson

Lyon are without France’s record goalscorer Eugénie Le Sommer due to a season-ending knee injury while Delphine Cascarino is a doubt.

PSG should have star winger Lieke Martens available, while Dutch international teammate Jackie Groenen has also recently returned from injury.

Predicted Line-ups

Lyon XI: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Bacha; Van de Donk, Horan, Däbritz; Diani, Becho, Majri

PSG XI: Kiedrzynek; Le Guilly, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Baltimore, Albert; Vangsgaard, Katoto, Chawinga

The match will kick off at 6pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 20 April. It will be played at the OL Stadium

Lyon vs PSG LIVE

16:07 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Uefa Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg tie between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.

The game begins at 6pm BST, and pits the two leading sides from the Division 1 Feminine against each other.