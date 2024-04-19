Is Lyon vs PSG on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s Champions League

Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain renew their Women’s Champions League rivalry as they meet in an all-French semi-final.

Lyon are the most successful side in Women’s Champions League history and have triumphed a record eight times in the competition, most recently in 2022.

PSG are still searching for their first Women’s Champions League crown and have been beaten by Lyon in the semi-finals on three previous occasions.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face either holders Barcelona or English champions Chelsea in the Bilbao final on May 25.

Lyon are looking to regain their crown after they were stunned in last season’s quarter-finals by Emma Hayes’s side on penalties. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Lyon vs PSG?

The match will kick off at 6pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 20 April. It will be played at the OL Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Watch the Women’s Champions League Semi-Finals for free on DAZN.

What is the team news?

Lyon are without France’s record goalscorer Eugénie Le Sommer due to a season-ending knee injury while Delphine Cascarino is a doubt.

PSG should have star winger Lieke Martens available, while Dutch international teammate Jackie Groenen has also recently returned from injury.

Predicted line-ups

Lyon XI: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Bacha; Van de Donk, Horan, Däbritz; Diani, Becho, Majri

PSG XI: Kiedrzynek; Le Guilly, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Baltimore, Albert; Vangsgaard, Katoto, Chawinga

