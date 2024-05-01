Luka Doncic expected to play in Game 5 despite knee injury

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks expect Luka Doncic to play in Wednesday night’s pivotal playoff game despite a leg injury.

Doncic suffered a sprained right knee in Game 3 of the series against the LA Clippers last Friday. He was clearly affected by the injury in Game 4 on Sunday.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 26: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball during the second half of game three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center on April 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Head coach Jason Kidd said the young superstar looked good in practice Tuesday, though. He is listed as "probable" for Wednesday.

The series is tied at 2-2.

Dallas could not finish off a comeback victory in Game 4 after overcoming a 31-point deficit. But Kidd said that provided the team with some valuable lessons.

"You learn from your win. You learn from your losses. In Game 4 we learned. I mean, we fought and got back into the game and took the lead. But there were things that led up that we can do. It was kinda like Game 1. We had a bad quarter, and we can’t have bad quarters, especially at this time of the year, especially against the Clippers. They're a very good team," Coach Kidd said.

Tipoff for Game 5 is set for 9 p.m. in Los Angeles.

The Mavs will host a watch party with entertainment and giveaways starting at 8:30 p.m. at Backyard, a sports bar in Deep Ellum. Admission is free.

The winner of Game 5 can finish off a series victory with another win on Friday night at the American Airlines Center.