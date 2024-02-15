LSU running back Trey Holly arrested in connection with February shooting

Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season

LSU running back Trey Holly has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, apartment complex.

According to The Advocate, Holly was charged with "one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of illegal use of a weapon."

Holly turned himself into authorities on Thursday and Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said the investigation remains ongoing but "additional arrests" are anticipated. Two others were taken into custody in connection with the case.

LSU announced that it has suspended Holly indefinitely.

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish," read an LSU statement. "This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”

According to the Farmerville Police Department, on Feb. 9 a women was left in critical condition after being shot three times. A man was also shot once in his lower leg. An investigation determined that three different shooters fired multiple rounds.

Police believe the shooting was the result of an altercation at the apartment complex.

Holly, a redshirt freshman from Farmerville, Louisiana, played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season, recording 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts.