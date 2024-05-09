LSU makes the final four for Grand Valley State defensive tackle transfer Jay’Viar Suggs

LSU missed out on its top options at defensive tackle in the transfer portal this offseason, but it made the cut for a target from the Division II ranks.

Grand Valley State’s Jay'Viar Suggs recently shut down his recruitment and trimmed his list down to four schools: LSU, Michigan, Wisconsin and Kentucky. We haven’t gotten official word that he received an offer from the Tigers, but this would seemingly indicate he has.

Suggs is a rising junior from Flint, Michigan, but he’s played college football since 2019. He redshirted his first season at Grand Valley State and didn’t appear in 2021 after the 2020 Division II season was canceled.

He has appeared in 22 games over the last two seasons, totaling 42 tackles (14.5 for loss), eight sacks, two forced fumbles and nine pass breakups.

Coach Brian Kelly has prior connections to Grand Valley State. He was on staff there from 1987-03, including a 13-year head coaching tenure in which he won back-to-back Division II national titles in 2002 and 2003.

