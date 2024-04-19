LSU football transfer portal tracker: Who's in, out for LSU Tigers ahead of 2024 season

There is some work LSU football has to do to get under the maximum scholarship limit of 85 players.

Brian Kelly and his team operated over the course of spring practice at roughly a handful over the scholarship limit as the LSU staff knew once they concluded spring with the National L Club Spring Game the Saturday prior to the official opening of the spring transfer portal window, which opened Tuesday April 16, there would be a few players leaving.

Among the players expected to leave the program before the portal closes at the end of April, the staff doesn't anticipate the team losing significant starters or key contributors.

And Kelly has been vocal about LSU's need to help much-needed depth and experience from the transfer portal to help the thin defensive tackle position.

Here is the updated list of players LSU has lost and brought in from the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season, which kicks off Sunday, Sept. 1 against USC in Las Vegas. This list will be updated.

LSU football players in transfer portal

Ryan Yaites, safety

The former four-star safety hit the transfer portal April 19. During spring practice, Yaites was buried on the depth chart, working mostly with the third string. The sophomore appeared in all 13 games for the Tigers in 2023 and closed out his first season in Baton Rouge with 16 tackles. New school: N/A

Jeremiah Hughes, cornerback

Hughes played in all 13 games during his freshman season last year but wasn't part of the rotation at cornerback, playing mostly on special teams. The Las Vegas native and former three-star prospect was once again down the depth chart this spring after LSU brought in a few additions from the portal and high school ranks. New school: N/A

Christian Braithwaite, linebacker

Braithwaite played in only five games in 2023 for LSU after waiting through a redshirt season in 2022. The Cypress, Texas native was a four-star linebacker coming out of high school and was once verbally committed to Baylor before deciding to sign with the Tigers. New school: N/A

Ryan Robinson Jr., cornerback

The New Orleans native did not look to be a key contributor for the Tigers this fall after being marred down the depth chart this spring. Robinson was a former three-star recruit out of Edna Karr. New school: N/A

Khai Prean, wide receiver

Prean scored a touchdown during LSU's spring football game but that will be his lone highlight during his time in Baton Rouge as he entered the transfer portal April 17. The redshirt freshman from St. James High School was a former four-year prospect. New school: N/A

Connor Gilbreath, tight end

After transferring in to LSU from junior college, Gilbreath appeared in 13 games in 2023, The tight end, who also looked to transition to offensive tackle during his time in Baton Rouge, didn't really fit into LSU's revamped offensive scheme that's going to feature more route running for tight ends. New school: N/A

Jaxon Howard, edge rusher

Howard was a former four-star player and the top prospect from Minnesota during the 2023 cycle. In his lone season with the Tigers, Howard served as a backup edge rusher, playing in only five games. New school: Minnesota

Gio Paez, defensive lineman

Paez is the first pick up for Kelly and his staff out of the transfer portal this spring. The 6-3, 310 pound defensive end is a graduate transfer from Wisconsin and has one year of eligibility left. Paez recorded 22 tackles, including a 0.5 tackle-for-loss for the Badgers last season.

