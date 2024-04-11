Brian Kelly reveals where LSU football will attack transfer portal after spring practice

BATON ROUGE — It's become proven to Brian Kelly, after 14 spring football practices, what LSU football's approach to the transfer portal will be once it officially opens next week.

The defensive line, after the numerous departures to the 2024 NFL Draft and transfers since the end of last season, was thought by the coaching staff and media members to be an area that could use some much-needed help and depth before LSU opened spring practice.

And what he's seen this spring has only lent more proof that where the Tigers are on the interior of the defensive line isn't where they need it to be,

"I don't see any other positions that we need to be in the transfer portal for other than the defensive tackle position," Kelly told media members following the team's 14th spring practice Thursday.

Depth has been thin enough for LSU at defensive tackle that the coaching staff moved offensive lineman Kimo Makane'ole over to the position, just so the unit could have enough bodies to get through 15 practices. And Makane'ole has been getting some reps with the first team defensive line.

That's not to say that there hasn't been standouts on the interior of the defensive line this spring. Senior Jacobian Guillory has had a stellar spring and appears primed for a solid 2024 season.

But behind Guillory, there are still plenty of questions from Kelly, new defensive coordinator Blake Baker and new defensive line coach Bo Davis that has them locked in on the position when the porta opens next week.

"We have a better sense of the areas that we need to get better, players that we're counting on to play more prominent roles from last year. We walked away with clearly a better feel for our football team and the areas that we really have to strengthen going into the offseason," Kelly said.

