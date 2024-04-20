LSU baseball run-rules Missouri in Game 1

This is the LSU team we have all been waiting on this season. The offense was smashing the ball and the pitching was on point as LSU opened its road series against Missouri with a 12-1 run-rule win in Game 1.

Gage Jump got the start on the mound for the matchup and was great. Jump finished the game with seven innings pitched and he allowed only one run on three hits, 14 strikeouts and one walk.

LSU started the scoring in the top of the first when Ashton Larson hit an RBI double to score Tommy White and make it 1-0 Tigers.

Lar-Lar RBI double for the lead@Ashton_Larson11 | SECN pic.twitter.com/Z95nT79kHW — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 20, 2024

In the top of the second inning, Brady Neal hit a solo homer to increase the lead to 2-0. The Tigers then broke the game wide open in the top of the third when they scored six runs. Stephen Milam hit a solo homer, Hayden Travinski hit a three-run homer, Michael Braswell III hit an RBI double, and Paxton Kling hit an RBI double to extend the lead to 8-0.

In the bottom of the third, Missouri scored a run to cut the lead to 8-1. In the top of the fourth inning, LSU scored three more runs. Jared Jones hit a two-run homer and Travinski scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 11-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, Jones scored on a fielder’s choice to increase the lead to 12-1 as the Tigers looked to win via the run rule. Game 2 of the series will be Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire