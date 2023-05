LSU Baseball Rankings: Tigers free falling after 2nd straight series loss

LSU’s season started out like “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor, but in the past two weeks, baseball season has become more like “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac or “Free Fallin'” by Tom Petty.

The Tigers have now lost two-straight SEC series (at Auburn, vs. Mississippi State) and have now fallen from the No. 1 team in the country down to No. 5. As of now, the Tigers would still host a regional and a super regional, but one more series loss and LSU would possibly be traveling for a super.

Wake Forest has cemented itself as the No. 1 team in the country with Florida and Arkansas right behind it.

Here’s how the national rankings look heading into the final week of the regular season.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

D1Baseball Top 25

Wake Forest (42-8) Arkansas (38-13) Stanford (34-14) Florida (40-12) Louisiana State (39-12) West Virginia (39-13) Clemson (35-17) Coastal Carolina (33-17) Connecticut (38-12) Oregon State (36-15) Miami (34-17) Vanderbilt (35-16) South Carolina (37-14) Campbell (39-11) East Carolina (38-14) Duke (34-16) Dallas Baptist (40-12) Tennessee (35-17) Kentucky (35-15) Maryland (35-18) Virginia (41-11) Boston College (32-16) Southern Miss (35-15) Washington (32-14) Oklahoma State (35-15)

Perfect Game Top 25

Wake Forest (42-8) Arkansas (38-13) Florida (40-12) Stanford (34-14) Louisiana State (39-12) Clemson (35-17) Miami (34-17) Coastal Carolina (33-17) Tennessee (35-17) Duke (34-16) Dallas Baptist (40-12) West Virginia (39-13) Connecticut (38-12) Vanderbilt (35-16) South Carolina (37-14) Campbell (39-11) East Carolina (38-14) Virginia (41-11) Auburn (30-19-1) Boston College (32-16) Indiana State (35-14) Oklahoma State (35-15) Kentucky (35-15) Southern Miss (35-15) Alabama (35-17)

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Wake Forest (42-8) Arkansas (38-13) Stanford (34-14) Florida (40-12) Louisiana State (39-12) Miami (34-17) Virginia (41-11) West Virginia (39-13) Indiana State (35-14) Oklahoma State (35-15) Clemson (35-17) Oral Roberts (40-11) Coastal Carolina (33-17) Southern Miss (35-15) Vanderbilt (35-16) South Carolina (37-14) Duke (34-16) Oregon State (36-15) Alabama (35-17) Connecticut (38-12) Campbell (39-11) Dallas Baptist (40-12) Maryland (35-18) Kent State (37-14) East Carolina (38-14) Kansas State (33-20) UCSB (32-16) Kentucky (35-15) Tennessee (35-17) Boston College (32-16)

Baseball America Top 25

Wake Forest (42-8) Arkansas (38-13) Florida (40-12) Stanford (34-14) Louisiana State (39-12) Vanderbilt (35-16) West Virginia (39-13) Coastal Carolina (33-17) Miami (34-17) South Carolina (37-14) Campbell (39-11) Duke (34-16) East Carolina (38-14) Virginia (41-11) Dallas Baptist (40-12) Clemson (35-17) Oregon State (36-15) Oklahoma State (35-15) Tennessee (35-17) Kentucky (35-15) Connecticut (38-12) Auburn (30-19-1) Maryland (35-18) Washington (32-14) Indiana State (35-14)

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=611345007]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire