Louisville basketball done in by defensive lapses, wastes golden opportunity at Syracuse

Defense was optional Wednesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Had Louisville men’s basketball played some, Kenny Payne’s team might have emerged from the track meet with its first two-game conference winning streak of the second-year head coach’s tenure.

Instead, the Cardinals (7-16, 2-10 ACC) squandered another stellar offensive performance and fell to Syracuse, 94-92, in a game that had 18 lead changes.

Skyy Clark buried a deep 3-pointer to tie this one at 92 as the final seconds of regulation ticked away. The only problem was: there was too much time left on the clock, allowing the Orange’s Quadir Copeland to sprint down the court for a layup attempt with 3.8 remaining.

U of L freshman Kaleb Glenn blocked the shot but was called for goaltending. The call stood after an official review, and Clark’s attempt at a game-winning 3 as time expired didn’t go.

Louisville allowed Syracuse to shoot 60.8% from the field (45.5% from 3). It did not have an answer for Chris Bell, who scored a game-high 30 points on 11-for-15 shooting (8 for 10 from 3).

It’s not like the Orange was much better defensively. The Cards shot 53.8%, with 15 assists on their 35 baskets, made 11 3-pointers and dominated the glass, 40-21.

But they turned the ball over 17 times, leading to 23 Syracuse points.

Clark, who missed last weekend's win over Florida State, led U of L with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting (4 for 8 from 3). Sixteen of those points came during the second half.

Louisville is back at the KFC Yum! Center this weekend. The Cards tip off against Georgia Tech at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated.

