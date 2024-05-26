Lou WIlliams reveals the dirt on how Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum really get along

There has been entirely too much speculation about the relationship between star Boston Celtics forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. But retired NBAer Lou Williams recently shed some light on how tight the two Boston wings actually are during an interview on FanDuel TV.

“I’ll open the curtain up, they absolutely do hang out,” said Williams (h/t Boston Dot Com’s Colin McCarthy. “I’ve been a person that’s been with them on several occasions, but they’re both private men. They don’t live these lives where cameras are following them everywhere … They’re private about their personal lives, they’re private about their families, they’re private about how they move.”

“I’ve seen them on a number of occasions, hanging out, being friends,” added Williams.

Of course, players do not NEED to be friends to succeed together on the basketball court.

But for those among us tired of hearing about how they supposedly do not care for each other all that much, this particular nugget is a nice data point to the contrary.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire