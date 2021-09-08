LOOK: Wisconsin basketball releases their Big Ten schedule

Earlier this afternoon, the Big Ten released 2021-22 schedules for the entire conference season. Wisconsin basketball opens the season at home and finishes with a pair of home games in their 20-game conference slate.

Replacing a number of senior contributors will be a challenge for the 2021-22 Badgers as sophomore Jonathan Davis steps into a lead role alongside a number of freshman. The guidance of senior leadership will be found with returning guard Brad Davison, who is back for his fifth and final year as a Badger.

Wisconsin will be vying for an NCAA Tournament berth alongside a stacked Big Ten conference. Here is a look at their complete conference schedule, which begins on December 8:

December 8: vs. Indiana

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

December 11: at Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) goes up and over Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) for a shot during the Big Ten Tournament title game Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.





January 3: at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reaches for a layup against Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the Big Ten tournament, Friday, March 12, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Purdue Boilermakers in overtime, 87-78.





January 6: vs. Iowa

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

January 9: at Maryland

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

January 13: vs. Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) takes an off-balanced shot around Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of the men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.





January 18: at Northwestern

Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

January 21: vs. Michigan State

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

January 25: at Nebraska

Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

January 30: vs. Minnesota

Story continues

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

February 2: at Illinois

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

February 5: vs. Penn State

Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

February 8: at Michigan State

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

February 12: vs. Rutgers

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

February 15: at Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) throws down a monster first half dunk against Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday, March 11, 2021, during the men's Big Ten basketball tournament from Lucas Oil Stadium.





February 20: vs. Michigan

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

February 23: at Minnesota

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

February 26: at Rutgers

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

March 1: vs. Purdue

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) goes up for a shot against Wisconsin forward Micah Potter (11) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball

March 6: vs. Nebraska

Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

1

1