LOOK: Wisconsin basketball releases their Big Ten schedule
Earlier this afternoon, the Big Ten released 2021-22 schedules for the entire conference season. Wisconsin basketball opens the season at home and finishes with a pair of home games in their 20-game conference slate.
Replacing a number of senior contributors will be a challenge for the 2021-22 Badgers as sophomore Jonathan Davis steps into a lead role alongside a number of freshman. The guidance of senior leadership will be found with returning guard Brad Davison, who is back for his fifth and final year as a Badger.
Wisconsin will be vying for an NCAA Tournament berth alongside a stacked Big Ten conference. Here is a look at their complete conference schedule, which begins on December 8:
December 8: vs. Indiana
December 11: at Ohio State
January 3: at Purdue
January 6: vs. Iowa
January 9: at Maryland
January 13: vs. Ohio State
January 18: at Northwestern
January 21: vs. Michigan State
January 25: at Nebraska
January 30: vs. Minnesota
February 2: at Illinois
February 5: vs. Penn State
February 8: at Michigan State
February 12: vs. Rutgers
February 15: at Indiana
February 20: vs. Michigan
February 23: at Minnesota
February 26: at Rutgers
March 1: vs. Purdue
March 6: vs. Nebraska
