A look at the Falcons in the NFL Draft

May 9—The Atlanta Falcons shook things up with the decision to draft a quarterback with the N. 8 pick in this year's NFL draft. It's a decision that has been scrutinized by every football analyst and media member in the country, but what about the team? How does the betting favorite for the NFC South division title look ahead off the 2024-2025 campaign?

Putting aside the questionable decision in the draft, the Falcons are set at quarterback for the first time since Matt Ryan's last season in 2021. With Kirk Cousins ate the helm and a promising rookie in Michael Penix, Jr. backing him up, the Falcons haven't had this much confidence in their quarterback room since 2018.

If you look at the depth chart, Atlanta's offense is a force to be reckoned with. They've got a proven veteran at QB with Cousins, the best young running back in the league in the back field with Bijan Robinson, and three talented pass catchers in Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts that would make any fan of offense salivate.

On top of that, the Falcons have a fantastic and very experienced offensive line. Starting tackles Jake Mathews and Kaleb McGary have 238 starts between them and the interior is no joke either, with starting center Drew Dalman back for a third season in Atlanta. The o-line will have a different look schematically this year as they are asked to pass block more now that the Falcons can trust their quarterback. But, all in all, this Falcons offense it truly dangerous.

The defense is where things get a little hairy. The Falcons defense was mid-tier at best last season and allowed over 20 points per game. Even with a boost in offense, allowing that many points every game is a good way to go 7-10 for the forth time in as many years. However, while Penix was the story of the draft in Atlanta, he wasn't the only pick.

Flacons fans may want to keep an eye on Bralen Trice, a linebacker out of Washington who some think could be inserted as a starter. Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie are currently listed as the starters and combined for nine sacks last year, something Trice could help with as he totaled 16 sacks over his two years at Washington.

The Falcons do need to solve their current problem in the secondary, who will take the second spot as outside corner across from A.J. Terrell. Thankfully, the Falcons' safety position is solidified with Jessie Bates III returning after recording a team-leading 132 total tackles, six interceptions and three forced fumbles in his first year in Atlanta.

Atlanta did spend a couple of picks on their d-line, drafting Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus. Orhorhoro is currently listed at the two-spot behind Grady Jerrett for the right defensive end spot, while Dorlus is far behind at forth for the left side. Both of those could change come preseason.