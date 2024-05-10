A look at Caitlin Clark’s WNBA preseason results, stats with the Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA career is off and running.

After being selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever back in April, Clark has now completed her first WNBA preseason.

The regular season gets underway for Clark and the Fever in historic fashion next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT as Indiana travels to Mohegan Sun Arena to battle the Connecticut Sun.

Clark’s first WNBA regular season game will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Clark’s WNBA debut also represents the first live sports event on Disney+. That’s the latest indication of Clark’s drawing power as the WNBA looks to capitalize on the momentum Clark is creating for women’s basketball.

As the regular season rapidly approaches, here’s what the WNBA preseason looked like for Clark.

Clark and the Fever split their two games, dropping their first contest against the Dallas Wings inside College Parker Center in Arlington, Texas, 79-76. In her WNBA preseason debut, Clark scored 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-13 3-point shooting.

The 6-foot guard added three rebounds, two assists and two steals in her first professional action.

take a look at the highlights 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aPYiQHAvpR — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 10, 2024

Then, on Thursday night, Clark helped lead Indiana to an 83-80 victory over the Atlanta Dream. Clark connected on just 4-of-12 shots, including 2-of-9 from downtown, but she scored 12 points, added eight rebounds and dished out six assists.

“I don’t think I was that effective, honestly,” Clark said. “I thought more than anything I did a really good job of passing the ball, finding my teammates. Obviously, I would have liked to have made a couple more threes, but sometimes that’s how you shoot it.”

For the preseason, Clark tallied a total of 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Through the two WNBA preseason games, the former Hawkeye posted averages of 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

As showtime arrives next week, Clark can feel good about finding her professional footing and familiarizing herself with her new teammates throughout the WNBA season.

It should make for a fun summer as Clark’s inaugural WNBA campaign begins.

