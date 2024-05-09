Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut set to be first live sports event to air on Disney+

Caitlin Clark is changing the way things are done. She had the Iowa Hawkeyes getting primetime treatment and national coverage during her final two years. She is bringing the same, and likely many more, sets of eyeballs to her WNBA games.

The Indiana Fever open up their season next Tuesday, May 14th, against the Connecticut Sun. The game is going to be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+. It has just been announced that the game is also going to be streaming on Disney+, which will be the first live sporting event on the platform.

Alex Werpin of Hollywood Reporter reported that this is going to be a full broadcast that will include studio productions and the full nine yards.

The WNBA games will be the full, studio productions, not animated simulcasts. And given the hype and interest Clark is bringing to the league, it may deliver big numbers. Clark delivered record-shattering numbers in this year’s NCAA woman’s basketball tournament, with the final delivering nearly 18.9 million people. Surely ESPN, Prime Video and CBS Sports want to keep that momentum going, and Disney+ is a way to do that with younger fans. – Werpin, Hollywood Reporter

Caitlin Clark is among a fan-favorite already and has grown an especially large fanbase among the youth due to her patience and willingness to sign thousands upon thousands of jersey for what seems like an endless amount of time.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever debut on Tuesday, May 14 with a road trip to Mohegan Sun Arena to take on the Connecticut Sun at 6:30 p.m. CT.

