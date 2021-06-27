LOOK: Bears TE Cole Kmet puts in work at Tight End University summit

Following an encouraging rookie season, Bears tight end Cole Kmet is gearing up for a potential breakout season in 2021.

And learning from some of the league’s best, including Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen should only help the young tight end, whose already gotten to work closely with one of the game’s best in Jimmy Graham during his rookie season.

Kmet was among a handful of young tight ends that attended the Tight End University summit over the weekend, where he got to learn from tight ends across the league, including Kelce, Kittle and Olsen.

Pictures have surfaced from over the weekend, including these photos of Kmet putting some work in whole Kittle looks on.

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet hitting the weight room at the Tight End University summit. (Pictures via themikesgraffix/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/4ZM1jg68Vg — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 27, 2021

Kmet has been one of the standout players from the offseason program, where he’s been taking on a bigger role particularly as a pass-catching tight end. Graham has seen firsthand how Kmet grew as a rookie, and his arrow is only pointed up.

“He’s just a pro, the way he handles himself and the way he works,” Graham said. “He’s in there all the time, getting bigger, getting stronger, completely focused. He never rests on his laurels. He’s going to give 100 percent effort all the time on everything he does. He’s just a special kid.

“For him, there’s truly no ceiling. He can be as good as he wants to be. I’m excited to be a part of that, to help him get there and to win some games with him. He has a bright future and it’s been special to be able to help him do that.”

