Longhorns football season opener kickoff time set vs. Colorado State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns 2024 football season opener will be played under the blazing hot August sun at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns will kick off the season at 2:30 p.m. CT, Aug. 31, against the Colorado State Rams, the school announced Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Rams finished 5-7 and 3-5 in the Mountain West Conference in 2023.

It’s the second game on the Longhorns’ schedule with an assigned start time. When Texas travels to Ann Arbor to take on the defending national champions Michigan Wolverines, that’ll be at 11 a.m. CT, Sept. 7, and air as part of FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff broadcast.

Texas will play UTSA and Louisiana-Monroe in nonconference play before making their debut in the Southeastern Conference at home Sept. 28 against Mississippi State.

