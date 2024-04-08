Long-awaited renovation project for West Point's Michie Stadium to begin April 15

There were partly cloudy skies at Michie Stadium minutes before Saturday's scrimmage.

The long-awaited stadium renovation for West Point's Michie Stadium will get underway on April 15. The project is expected to take a bit more than two years, with the new East stands set to open in the summer of 2026.

For those sentimentalists, the final opportunity to sit in the East stands - the side closest to Lusk Reservoir - will be Saturday's Army-Navy men's lacrosse match.

Once the reconstruction begins, the existing Mills Road will no longer be open for vehicle traffic, though pedestrians will have access once the project to widen and heighten the East stands is complete.

During the reconstruction, seating capacity for Army football contests will be 30,000, down from the usual 38,000 - once re-opened the capacity is expected to be 36,000. The cadets will be seated temporarily in the North end zone stands, the ones located to the left of the elevated press box looking outward at the reservoir. A dedicated student section will return to the East stands upon completion.

Michie Stadium opened in 1924 and has seen a number of renovations through the years, most notably the Kimsey Athletic Center on the south end and the construction of an elevated press box on the west side.

The stadium is dedicated in the memory of Dennis Michie, who helped bring about the football program.

