Army football will open American Athletic play on Sept. 7 at Florida Atlantic

"The answer is: Florida Atlantic."

"What is, who will be Army football's first American Athletic Conference game.''

That should answer any Jeopardy question in the future.

The Black Knights will make their AAC debut against FAU on Saturday, September 7, in Boca Raton.

Following a bye week, the AAC makes its debut at venerable Michie Stadium when Rice visits West Point on Sept. 21.

Army will get a taste of Thursday Night Football when it visits Philadelphia to take on Temple on Sept. 26.

The rest of the AAC schedule has Army at Tulsa on Oct. 5; Alabama Birmingham visits on Oct. 12; East Carolina visits on Oct. 19; Army travels to North Texas on Nov. 9; and, Army hosts Texas San Antonio on Nov. 30.

In previously announced non-conference dates, Lehigh visits West Point on Friday, Aug. 31; Air Force visits on Nov. 2; Notre Dame hosts Army at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 23; and, Navy faces Army on Dec. 14 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

All game times, except for the 6 p.m. Lehigh start, will be announced later. In May, the conference expects to announce the start times for the first three weeks of the season. The kickoff times for road games with Tulsa and North Texas will be announced 12 days out from those starts to accommodate ESPN network schedules.

Army home games will be on CBS Sports Network, through the 2028 season. ESPN has the rights to all other AAC games with the ability to place games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and subscription ESPN+.

