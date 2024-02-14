The historic Army-Notre Dame football rivalry has a November date at Yankee Stadium

Army football will face Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium on November 23, 2024, the Saturday before Thanksgiving. It will be the 52nd meeting between the schools, with Notre Dame leading 39-8-4.

NBC Sports will televise the contest; it will also be streamed on Peacock. No start time was announced.

This will mark the 23rd meeting between the two teams at Yankee Stadium, from 1925-29, 1931-46 and 1996 at the old stadium. The new Yankee Stadium hosted both schools for its first college football game in 2010.

The game is part of the Shamrock Series that Notre Dame has hosted from 2009-18 and 2021-22. Army has served as the opponent twice: a 27-3 setback at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 20, 2010; and, a 44-6 loss at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas., on Nov. 12, 2016. Notre Dame also faced Syracuse in the 2018 Shamrock Series game at Yankee Stadium, a 36-3 win by the Fighting Irish.

Army now has all four non-league dates set for 2024. The Black Knights will host Lehigh on August 30 and Air Force on November 2 and face Navy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on December 14.

The remainder of the Army schedule - namely, the American Athletic Conference portion - should be announced soon. Army will host Alabama Birmingham, East Carolina, Rice and Texas San Antonio. The Black Knights will travel to Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Temple and Tulsa. The AAC typically announces its schedule in mid-February.

Notre Dame is 11-0 in Shamrock Series games. The list of wins include Washington State in 2009 (Alamodome), Maryland in 2011 (FedEx Field); Miami, Fla., in 2012 (Soldier Field in Chicago); Arizona State in 2013 (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas); Purdue in 2014 (Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis); Boston College in 2015 (at Fenway Park, Boston); Wisconsin in 2021 (Soldier Field); and, Brigham Young in 2022 (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas).

More details coming as they become available.

kmcmillan@th-record.com

X / Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army Notre Dame to meet at Yankee Stadium